Magic Clinch Another Win Against the Knicks, 118-100

Despite a 33- point performance by Knicks All-Star guard Jalen Brunson, the Orlando Magic were able to defeat the New York Knicks (118-100) for the third time this season.

The Knicks had a promising first quarter. Brunson showcased his All-Star caliber, scoring 20 of his 33 points.

A three-pointer by Alec Burke at the top of the second quarter momentarily extended New York’s lead to 39-27. But the Magic quickly turned the tide, running off with 17 straight and never looking back.

The Knicks had a challenging lineup, missing many of their top players. Isaiah Hartenstein, Donte DiVincenzo, OG Anunoby, Bojan Bogdanovic and Julius Randle were all out with injuries.

The Magic were without starting guards Markelle Fultz and Jalen Suggs. As a result, Caleb Houstan and rookie Anthony Black moved into Orlando’s starting lineup.

Top Performers

Even with his 33 points, New York’s Jalen Brunson was not the night’s top scorer. That title belongs to Paolo Banchero, who scored 36 points, shooting 75% from the field. The Magic forward hit six 3-point shots, had seven rebounds, and five assists. This game marked the ninth game for Banchero scoring 30 or more: a team-high.

Franz Wagner added 21 points for Orlando. The Knicks shot 35-fo-84, a measly 38%, while the Magic shot 63% (48-for-78).

Orlando will take a 30-35 record into the All-Star Break. The Knicks fell to 33-22.

What Comes Next?

The Orlando Magic look ahead at an eight day All-Star break. Magic fans can tune into the All-Star game on Sunday. Paolo Banchero will be competing in the festivities. The team will return on Thursday to begin a road stretch against the Cleveland Cavaliers. They will return to Orlando on Feb. 27 to play the Brooklyn Nets.

Knicks fans can tune into the All-Star game on Sunday to watch Jalen Brunson compete. The team will also be back on Thursday with a road game against the Philadelphia 76ers. They will return to Madison Square Garden on Feb. 24 to play the Boston Celtics.