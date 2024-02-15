Gators Run For Records At Tyson Invitational Meet

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators tallied run records at the Tyson Invitational meet which took place in the Fayetteville track meet.

Before the indoor track and field postseason kicked into gear, the Gators stole the show setting a wide variety of school records and accolades for individual athletes.

Top Mile Flashback

The roster’s young core has had ample success throughout the season. Beneficially, Florida has been propelled by freshman Parvej Khan. Khan, the young track runner, has been one of the bright spots for the orange and blue.

Taking a deeper dive into Khan’s ledger this season, he was the highlight for Florida at the Tyson Invitational. During the meet at the Razorback Invitational, Khan secured a spot on Florida’s indoor all-time top 10 in the men’s mile category. During the David Hemery Valentine, Khan put the pedal to the metal crossing the finish line in a record-setting time at 3:56.64. The record book is being stamped into as Khan surpassed Dumisane Hlaselo’s time of 3:56.84. Khan is holding the title for the fattest mile and continues to shatter an array of records.

All-Time List

The Gators manage to make noise throughout each meet and Khan’s teammate made quite the name for himself. Freshman Miguel Pantojas landed on the 800m all-time top 10 list. After a stunning time completion of 1:48.08 and crossing the finish line first overall, Pantojas added a new record to his stats book.

Miguel Pantojas and Ryan Maseman finish 1st and 5th, respectively, in the Men's 800m! ⏱️ Pantojas – 1:48.08 | 10th on UF's Ind. Top 10

⏱️ Maseman – 1:49.55#GoGators 🐊 | 📺 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/2iezG4T9Jv — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) February 10, 2024

Season Debut

When the Tyson Invitational commenced on Feb.10, 2o24 two Gators embarked on their season debut. Sean Dixon-Bodie and Alida van Daalen debuted quite well during this competition.

Dixon-Bodie participated in the men’s triple jump and put a show with a best jump of 16.07m/54’2″ falling in second place. As for van Daalen, was able to land herself in good placement at a time of 18.11/59’5″, the third highest mark.

The Gators success thus far has been quite evident and the results have been staggering, to say the least. Florida continues to march through the record books with another outstanding meet.