Down Goes New York… with a touch of Magic and a little Heat

On Monday night, the Orlando Magic and the Miami Heat traveled to the Empire State to play the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets.

Both visiting teams came out victorious in their matches, as the Magic beat the Knicks 98-94, while the Heat narrowly defeated the Nets 96-95 in OT.

Magic vs. Knicks

The Orlando Magic ended their three-game losing streak, after previously falling short to the Timberwolves, Heat and Thunder, improving their season record to 22-18. Despite the turnout, the Magic was trailing behind the Knicks for most of the game. Going into halftime, Orlando was down 50-55. In the third quarter, the team trailed by 11 points (63-74) as Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo led the way for New York.

Down star-player Jalen Brunson, the Magic utilized their bench to gain the advantage during the fourth quarter. Wendell Carter Jr. and Cole Anthony guided the way for the Magic. Both players came off the bench to amount for 16 of the team’s 25 points in the fourth quarter.

Orlando held onto the lead after gaining a 90-89 advantage with 3:42 seconds left in the game.

Back on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/tEqbeM37lT — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 15, 2024

The Magic are set to play the Hawks in Atlanta on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Heat vs. Nets

The Miami Heat welcomed back Jimmy Butler after he missed seven games with a sprained toe injury.

Butler made his presence known, scoring 31 points in his first game back on the court.

Jimmy Butler was HEATED tonight 31 points

5 rebounds

4 assists

2 steals

8/12 FG

15/16 FTpic.twitter.com/igCWlaiRN4 — Playbook Sports (@PlaybookSN) January 16, 2024

Aside from Butler, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, assisted to a third of Miami’s score. Herro had 29 points and 11 rebounds on the night, while Adebayo accounted for 11 points and 20 rebounds.

Going into the halftime, the Heat were down by 14 points (31-45) as the Nets successfully guarded Miami’s offense.

Gears switched in the second half of the game, as Miami held Brooklyn to a 30.9% shooting.

By the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Heat managed to dismantle their 4-point deficit (68-72) within the first two minutes (73-72). After gaining that advantage, they never let it go.

The Heat went on to lead the rest of the final quarter up until 0:37 seconds left on the clock, when Mikal Bridges equalized the game for the Nets at 88-88.

The Heat, ultimately, went on to win the game 96-95 in OT.

The Heat travel to Toronto to play against the Raptors on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.