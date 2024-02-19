Gator Baseball Alum Pete Alonso Talks Contract

Share Facebook

Former Gators first baseman and current New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is unsure of his future in New York as he enters the 2024 season.

Orange and blue from the beginning 🔸🔵 pic.twitter.com/g7dC77NHBP — New York Mets (@Mets) January 6, 2024

Looming Free Agency

Alonso signed a one-year, $14.5 million contract for the 2023 season. He made his Mets debut in 2019 after being drafted by the team in 2016. After this season, Alonso could potentially become a free agent in November.

In his five seasons with the Mets, Alonso has ranked in the top three in home runs hit in the National League, finishing as the league-leader in his rookie season in 2019. He is also a three-time MLB All-Star and one of the most notable Gator alumni.

With the Gators, Alonso helped lead Florida to two College World Series appearances in 2015 and 2016 before being drafted 64th overall in the second round of the 2016 MLB draft. Alonso emphasized that he envisions himself as a lifelong Met but is unsure of what his future holds.

"I definitely have envisioned myself being a lifelong Met, that's something I've definitely thought about. I welcome the idea, but I can't predict the future." – Pete Alonso pic.twitter.com/VleaKf17s0 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 17, 2024

Mets Upcoming Season

After tying the Atlanta Braves in 2022 for the best record in the NL East, the Mets missed the playoffs in 2023. Despite this, Alonso still finished third in the NL in home runs and hit his 150th homerun for the team. This accomplishment brought him to sixth place on the Mets all-time home run list. He also hit 40 home runs for the second consecutive season. This made him the fifth player in MLB history with three 40-home run seasons in his first five seasons.

Alonso’s accomplishments have been more than just on the diamond. On Saturday, he announced his “Alonso Foundation” would donate $1,000 to animal shelters for every home run he hit in the 2024 season. As a two-time MLB All-Star Homerun Derby champion, Alonso is looking to use his slugging skills for a cause.

Pete Alonso will be donating $1,000 to animal shelters for every home run he hits this season ❤️ (via @mets) pic.twitter.com/YlMhsHtRaV — MLB (@MLB) February 18, 2024

Despite his looming free agency, Alonso said he’s not a free agent yet and his focus will be on the team’s performance this season.

Spring Training

The Mets have begun their preseason spring training in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Their first spring training game begins Feb. 24 against the St. Louis Cardinals. Alonso said he has a job to do to perform for his teammates and work hard this season.