Freshman Conor Gesing Earns Gators’ First Podium Finish On Day 1 At SEC Championships

Florida freshman Conor Gesing started the opening day of the 2024 SEC Swimming and Diving Championships on Monday by earning third place in the men’s 1-meter dive final with 371.30 points.

The No. 4 Florida men’s and No. 3 women’s teams are competing for SEC championships in Auburn, Alabama, this week. The men’s team entered with a 7-0 conference record. The women’s team is 7-1 with a 5-0 conference record.

First SEC Championships 🤝 First podium appearance Congratulations Conor on earning bronze!#GoGators pic.twitter.com/KZ4wI3GvvA — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) February 20, 2024

Day One Records

The men’s team hopes to earn its 12th consecutive championship and the women’s team seeks its second-consecutive SEC title.

Sophomore Peyton Donald followed Gesing placing fifth in the men’s 1-meter final with a score of 347.00 points.

In the preliminary round, Donald and Gesing secured top-five spots in the men’s 1-meter finals. Gesing recorded third with 342.20 points, and Donald scored fourth with 322.70 points.

UF sophomore Casey Greenberg, junior Carina Lumia and freshman Ana Monroy were awarded second place after scoring 303.50 points in the team diving event. It was the first time the event was added to the meet in SEC Championship history.

Finals bound 👏 Conor Gesing and Peyton Donald advance to the Men’s 1-Meter Finals after finishing 3rd and 4th place in the prelims! #GoGators pic.twitter.com/SCGL2cis9T — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) February 19, 2024

Florida will compete in day two of the SEC Championships on Tuesday inside the James E. Martin Aquatic Center. The day will start with time trials at 11 a.m. and are followed by the women’s 3-meter diving prelims at noon.