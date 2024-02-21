Arkansas Thumps Texas A&M as Tournament Hopes Fade

Share Facebook

The Arkansas Razorbacks defeated the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station on Tuesday night. With the Aggies facing their third-straight loss, Texas A&M is left wondering if they will see the NCAA Tournament this season.

The Aggies, who sit with six victories over quad-one opponents, have struggled against non-quality opponents. Meanwhile, Arkansas continues to rely on what they call the ‘Triple E’ formula of energy, effort and enthusiasm.

Makhi Mitchell Stays Hot for Arkansas

The 6-foot-10 center recorded a career-high in points for his second straight game with 22 points. Mitchell pulled 13 rebounds down and had four major blocks, helping to lead the team to victory.

He is now averaging 7.3 points per game along with 4.4 rebounds.

Block party in College Station pic.twitter.com/DMx2l46IbI — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) February 21, 2024

Tramon Mark Stuffs the Stat Sheet

The 6-foot-6 Texas native, Tramon Mark, secured 26 points during the game along with six rebounds and five assists. Mark helped keep the driving lanes open in the second half of the game which made it easy for him to find Mitchell. Multiple drive-and-kick passes resulted in easy scores for the Razorbacks.

Just like we drew it up pic.twitter.com/3DG0dqtIKJ — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) February 21, 2024

Arkansas, Texas A&M Battle Coming Out of Halftime

Arkansas went into halftime with a 35-31 lead. However, the lead quickly got erased after the Aggies scored a layup and a pair of free throws in the opening minute of the second half. Hope for the Aggies was crushed after Mitchell put Arkansas back in front for good.

Got a good one brewing. pic.twitter.com/PrPnLkJGG0 — Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) February 21, 2024

The Razorbacks’ lead eventually grew to 10 points as A&M tried to claw back. The Aggies pulled within three, however, Mark responded with six straight points for Arkansas. Meanwhile, the Aggies never got within five points for the rest of the night.

Up Next for Arkansas and Texas A&M

Arkansas moves to 13-13 on the season, 4-9 in the SEC. As for the Aggies, they fall to 15-11, 6-7 in conference play.

The Razorbacks are at home next ready to take on Missouri this Saturday. Meanwhile, the Aggies travel to take on No.5 Tennessee Saturday, as they look for a big win to save their season.