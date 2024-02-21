Mississippi State and Ole Miss Square Off

Share Facebook

It is safe to assume the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels don’t like each other. Cross state rivals, universities roughly 100 miles apart, there is no love lost. Whether it is the football Egg bowl or a regular season Wednesday night basketball matchup, both teams will be ready to play.

We are officially 𝐒𝐎𝐋𝐃 𝐎𝐔𝐓 ‼️ See you tomorrow night! #HailState🐶 pic.twitter.com/jCycBAhHMG — Mississippi State Men's Basketball (@HailStateMBK) February 20, 2024

History

The series started all the way back in 1914 when Mississippi State won 68-15, beginning a long and historic rivalry. In 269 matchups, Mississippi State holds the series lead 149-120 and is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings. Yet, after winning the first matchup this year, Ole Miss looks to win the season series for the first time in a long time.

It’s been 3,209 days since Ole Miss last beat Mississippi State in a series by the way — Coleman Barker (@colemanbarker__) February 20, 2024

The Rebels have had a solid season, sitting at 19-6, but a win could be their biggest on the season so far.

Ole Miss is looking to win the season series against Mississippi State for the first time since 2017 pic.twitter.com/14yANOTp0r — Russ Reid (@RussReidEdits) February 20, 2024

Home Court Advantage

In the history of the series, home court advantages has been a huge factor. Despite their large lead in the series, Mississippi State is just 46-87 all time playing at Ole Miss. Luckily for them, Wednesday’s showdown will be in front of their home crowd, where they are 98-28 against the Rebels.

Both teams have found huge success at home on the year as well. The Rebels are a resounding 14-1 at the Pavilion this year yet are a lowly 3-5 away. Similarly, The Dawgs are 10-2 at the Hump, but a shocking 1-6 away.

Coming In Hot

Both teams are coming into the matchup off wins, but the Bulldogs are especially hot, winning their last three. All three wins have come against SEC opponents, with their last loss coming February 3 against 13th ranked Alabama.

For Ole Miss, before a 79-76 win over SEC opponent Missouri Saturday, the team was on a three-game skid. In that span, they had losses to 17th ranked Kentucky, 20th ranked South Carolina, and 14th ranked Auburn. Once looking primed to battle for the SEC title, they now sit on the outside looking in.

The in-state rivalry has thriller written all over it, and the two seemingly even-matched teams are set for battle in the Hump Wednesday. Tipoff will be at 9 PM.