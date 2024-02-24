Competitors from the University of Florida and the University of Virginia boost off the starting blocks during the beginning of the Men’s 400m IM event at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Oct 13, 2023. (Caleb Ross/WRUF)

Freshman Gators Earn 2 School Records On Day 5 Of SEC Championship

Hailey Hurst February 24, 2024 Gators Sports, Gators Swimming and Diving, SEC 0 Views

The Florida Gators men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams claimed five gold, two silver and one bronze on Day 5 of the SEC Championships inside the James E. Martin Aquatic Center on Friday.

First-year Gators Jonny Marshall and Bella Sims made their names go down in history, earning a combined four gold medals and slashing six records.

Marshall finished in first in the men’s 100 backstroke, setting a program record of 44.12 seconds. In the women’s 200-yard butterfly, Sims claimed the first gold of the night. She set a program record with a time of 1 minute, 51.45 seconds.

The Gators men’s and women’s team sit in first place with 1198.5 and 1051.5 points.

Breaking Records

Adding to the program’s record, senior Isabel Ivey finished first in the women’s 100 backstroke in 50.40 seconds.

In the men’s 100 breaststroke, sophomore Aleksas Savickas recorded first and the third-best time of 51.01 seconds in program history. Junior Julian Smith secured bronze with 51.26 seconds, placing the fourth best time.

Freshman Conor Gesing placed seventh in the men’s platform dive with a score of 321.90 points. Senior Skip Donald placed fourth in the men’s platform B final with 329.00 points.


The Gators team of Sims, Molly Mayne, Peoples and Ivey placed second with a time of 3:25.16 in the women’s 400 medley relay. Sophomore Joshua Liendo, junior Macguire McDuff, Marshall and Savickas followed in the men’s event with a time of 3:00.49. It was the second-fastest time in the program.

Florida competes in the final day of the SEC championships today. The first event of the day is the women’s 200 back preliminaries at 10:30 a.m. The meet can be streamed on SEC Network+

Tags

About Hailey Hurst

Hailey Hurst is a second-year journalism major with a sports media focus. She is aspiring for a career in sports media writing/production. Contact her at hurst.haileyj@gmail.com

Check Also

Gators Dominate In Day Three Of SEC Championships

Florida’s swim and dive teams won five gold, three silver and two bronze medals Wednesday, …

© 2024 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties