Freshman Gators Earn 2 School Records On Day 5 Of SEC Championship

The Florida Gators men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams claimed five gold, two silver and one bronze on Day 5 of the SEC Championships inside the James E. Martin Aquatic Center on Friday.

First-year Gators Jonny Marshall and Bella Sims made their names go down in history, earning a combined four gold medals and slashing six records.

Marshall finished in first in the men’s 100 backstroke, setting a program record of 44.12 seconds. In the women’s 200-yard butterfly, Sims claimed the first gold of the night. She set a program record with a time of 1 minute, 51.45 seconds.

The Gators men’s and women’s team sit in first place with 1198.5 and 1051.5 points.

Breaking Records

Adding to the program’s record, senior Isabel Ivey finished first in the women’s 100 backstroke in 50.40 seconds.

In the men’s 100 breaststroke, sophomore Aleksas Savickas recorded first and the third-best time of 51.01 seconds in program history. Junior Julian Smith secured bronze with 51.26 seconds, placing the fourth best time.

Freshman Conor Gesing placed seventh in the men’s platform dive with a score of 321.90 points. Senior Skip Donald placed fourth in the men’s platform B final with 329.00 points.

She can fly 😏 Bella’s 1:51.45 breaks the 200Y fly’s 15-year record by 1.08 seconds! #GoGators pic.twitter.com/0r8UuBTSja — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) February 24, 2024



The Gators team of Sims, Molly Mayne, Peoples and Ivey placed second with a time of 3:25.16 in the women’s 400 medley relay. Sophomore Joshua Liendo, junior Macguire McDuff, Marshall and Savickas followed in the men’s event with a time of 3:00.49. It was the second-fastest time in the program.

Florida competes in the final day of the SEC championships today. The first event of the day is the women’s 200 back preliminaries at 10:30 a.m. The meet can be streamed on SEC Network+