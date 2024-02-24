Santa Fe College pitcher Justin Jackson delivers a pitch in the top of the first Saturday against Daytona State. [Victoria Riccobono]

Santa Fe Baseball Downs Daytona State In First Game Of Doubleheader

The Santa Fe College Saints baseball team defeated the visiting Daytona State College Falcons, 5-1, in the first game of a Saturday doubleheader.

Jumping In Front Early

Santa Fe started the game with three straight runners on board, courtesy of two walks and a single. Catcher Cory Filley took advantage of the bases-loaded situation, sneaking a ball into no man’s land to plate Grant Gallagher and put the Saints in front.

Santa Fe continued to add to its lead by scoring one run in the second and two in the third to make it a 4-0 game after three innings.

Consistency On The Mound

Santa Fe starter Justin Jackson stifled Daytona State’s chances to climb back into the game, taking control on the way to a complete game. The 6-foot-3 sophomore dominated the Falcons (8-7), punching out 11 batters and allowing one run in the seven-inning contest.

Jackson improved to 5-0 in 31 innings pitched.

Late Homer Adds To Win

Santa Fe’s Landon Rogers added one last run to the board with a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth. Rogers drove the ball to dead center for his second home run of the season.

Daytona State (9-8) won the second game 9-7.

The Saints (12-7) will next travel to Georgia to play Abraham Baldwin Community College on Tuesday.

