Santa Fe Baseball Downs Daytona State In First Game Of Doubleheader

The Santa Fe College Saints baseball team defeated the visiting Daytona State College Falcons, 5-1, in the first game of a Saturday doubleheader.

Jumping In Front Early

Santa Fe started the game with three straight runners on board, courtesy of two walks and a single. Catcher Cory Filley took advantage of the bases-loaded situation, sneaking a ball into no man’s land to plate Grant Gallagher and put the Saints in front.

Santa Fe continued to add to its lead by scoring one run in the second and two in the third to make it a 4-0 game after three innings.

The Santa Fe Saints take advantage of a defensive mistake to take a 1-0 lead going into the second inning. #31 Cory Filley sneaks one into the outfield to knock in #6 Grant Gallagher. #ESPNGainesville #SantaFeSaints @santafesaints pic.twitter.com/HtLi1gqEBk — victoria riccobono (@vickyriccobono) February 24, 2024

Consistency On The Mound

Santa Fe starter Justin Jackson stifled Daytona State’s chances to climb back into the game, taking control on the way to a complete game. The 6-foot-3 sophomore dominated the Falcons (8-7), punching out 11 batters and allowing one run in the seven-inning contest.

Jackson improved to 5-0 in 31 innings pitched.

Late Homer Adds To Win

Santa Fe’s Landon Rogers added one last run to the board with a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth. Rogers drove the ball to dead center for his second home run of the season.

Daytona State (9-8) won the second game 9-7.

The Saints (12-7) will next travel to Georgia to play Abraham Baldwin Community College on Tuesday.