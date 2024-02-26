Gators Women’s Tennis Falls To No. 13 Pepperdine

Share Facebook

The Florida women’s tennis team’s losing streak extended to five Sunday after a 5-2 loss to No. 13 Pepperdine at the USTA National Campus in Lake Nona.

Doubles

The No. 15 Gators (4-5) faced a tough challenge in doubles, as the Waves (6-2) came up with a sweep.

Alicia Dudeney-Bente Spee fell 6-2 to Savannah Broadus-Janice Tjen in the first match. Pepperdine then clinched the doubles point after Lisa Zaar-Jasmine Conway defeated Carly Briggs-Rachel Gailis 6-0.

Qavia Lopez-Malwina Rowinska were down 5-3 to Nikki Redelijk-Vivian Yang before the match was called.

Time to bounce back! Florida trails Pepperdine 1-0 after doubles. #GoGators pic.twitter.com/FHxU9lZfXN — Gators Women's Tennis (@GatorsWTN) February 25, 2024

Singles

The Gators saw more success in singles, but it was not enough to edge out Pepperdine, winner of four consecutive matches.

Malwina and Lopez each claimed a win in singles. Malwina defeated Conway 6-4, 6-2 for her first win of the season. Lopez took down Redelijk in the first set 6-2, but Redelijk came back to win the second set 7-5. Lopez pulled through to win the tiebreaker, capturing her fourth singles win of the season.

No. 13-ranked Zaar defeated Briggs in straight sets 6-1, 6-1. Gailis also could not pull out a win, falling 6-2, 6-2 against No. 8-ranked Broadus.

Sara Dahlstrom and Dudeney could not secure the win in singles either, despite a valiant effort from both players.

Malwina Rowinska gets the win 🔥 She defeats Jasmine Conway 6-4, 6-3!#GoGators pic.twitter.com/Fg4yg0VzKM — Gators Women's Tennis (@GatorsWTN) February 25, 2024

Up Next

The Gators begin SEC play this week. Florida will travel to Baton Rouge on Friday to take on the LSU Tigers.