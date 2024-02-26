The Florida Gators women's tennis team does a chant before the match against the San Diego Toreros at the Alfred A Ring Tennis Complex on Jan. 28, 2024. [Ashleigh Lucas/WRUF]

Gators Women’s Tennis Falls To No. 13 Pepperdine

Adrian Carmona February 26, 2024

The  Florida women’s tennis team’s losing streak extended to five Sunday after a 5-2 loss to No. 13 Pepperdine at the USTA National Campus in Lake Nona.

Doubles

The No. 15 Gators (4-5) faced a tough challenge in doubles, as the Waves (6-2) came up with a sweep.

Alicia Dudeney-Bente Spee fell 6-2 to Savannah Broadus-Janice Tjen in the first match. Pepperdine then clinched the doubles point after Lisa Zaar-Jasmine Conway defeated Carly Briggs-Rachel Gailis 6-0.

Qavia Lopez-Malwina Rowinska were down 5-3 to Nikki Redelijk-Vivian Yang before the match was called.

Singles

The Gators saw more success in singles, but it was not enough to edge out Pepperdine, winner of four consecutive matches.

Malwina and Lopez each claimed a win in singles. Malwina defeated Conway 6-4, 6-2 for her first win of the season. Lopez took down Redelijk in the first set 6-2, but Redelijk came back to win the second set 7-5. Lopez pulled through to win the tiebreaker, capturing her fourth singles win of the season.

No. 13-ranked Zaar defeated Briggs in straight sets 6-1, 6-1. Gailis also could not pull out a win, falling 6-2, 6-2 against No. 8-ranked Broadus.

Sara Dahlstrom and Dudeney could not secure the win in singles either, despite a valiant effort from both players.

Up Next

The Gators begin SEC play this week. Florida will travel to Baton Rouge on Friday to take on the LSU Tigers.

Tags

