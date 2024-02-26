UF's Gabbi Koury (24) moves the ball during the game against Scotland at Donald R. Dizney Stadium in Gainesville on Feb.14, 2024. [Lee Ann Anderson/WRUF]

No. 16 Gators Come Back For Win At No. 5 Terrapins In OT

Izzy McGarvey February 26, 2024 Gators Lacrosse, Gators Sports 21 Views

All odds were against the No. 16 Florida lacrosse team as it headed into the locker room at halftime down 7-2 against No. 5 Maryland on Saturday. Finding a comeback deep within, the Gators snapped the Terrapins’ win streak and left College Park with a 13-12 upset win in overtime.

First-Half Fight

Josie Hahn struck first to give the Gators (1-2) an early 1-0 lead. The Terrapins (3-1) quickly responded with a goal before Gianna Monaco found the back of the net.

From there, it was all Maryland.

The Gators quickly fell behind and gave up six consecutive goals to the Terrapins.

Race to Rally

Madison Waters completed a hat trick with three goals in the third quarter, as the Gators slowly chipped away at the Terrapins’ lead. Paisley Eagan found the back of the cage with back-to-back goals.

The Gators totaled seven goals in the third, but Maryland kept up with three more of its own.

Back-and-Fourth

The fourth quarter opened with a Maryland goal to give the Terrapins an 11-9 lead.

Eagan and Maggi Hall scored consecutively, but Maryland retook the lead with just under seven minutes left.

Florida received the ball back, and Hall found Eagan with 20 seconds left. Eagan sent the game to overtime with her fourth goal.

High-Pressure Heller

The Gators won the opening drive.

Then, senior Emily Heller ended the game with a quick goal to give the Gators their first win in 2024.

Both Eagan and Waters completed hat tricks in the Gators’ win.

Up Next

The Gators will be back in Gainesville for their home opener against Jacksonville at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Tags

About Izzy McGarvey

Izzy McGarvey is a second-year journalism major at the University of Florida. She is specializing in sports and media.

Check Also

Pat Dooley’s Back Nine: Wow Weekend For Florida Athletics

The Back Nine comes at you after one of those weekends that makes the Gator …

© 2024 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties