No. 16 Gators Come Back For Win At No. 5 Terrapins In OT

Share Facebook

Twitter

All odds were against the No. 16 Florida lacrosse team as it headed into the locker room at halftime down 7-2 against No. 5 Maryland on Saturday. Finding a comeback deep within, the Gators snapped the Terrapins’ win streak and left College Park with a 13-12 upset win in overtime.

First-Half Fight

Josie Hahn struck first to give the Gators (1-2) an early 1-0 lead. The Terrapins (3-1) quickly responded with a goal before Gianna Monaco found the back of the net.

From there, it was all Maryland.

The Gators quickly fell behind and gave up six consecutive goals to the Terrapins.

Race to Rally

Madison Waters completed a hat trick with three goals in the third quarter, as the Gators slowly chipped away at the Terrapins’ lead. Paisley Eagan found the back of the cage with back-to-back goals.

The Gators totaled seven goals in the third, but Maryland kept up with three more of its own.

Back-and-Fourth

The fourth quarter opened with a Maryland goal to give the Terrapins an 11-9 lead.

Eagan and Maggi Hall scored consecutively, but Maryland retook the lead with just under seven minutes left.

Florida received the ball back, and Hall found Eagan with 20 seconds left. Eagan sent the game to overtime with her fourth goal.

High-Pressure Heller

The Gators won the opening drive.

Then, senior Emily Heller ended the game with a quick goal to give the Gators their first win in 2024.

Both Eagan and Waters completed hat tricks in the Gators’ win.

Up Next

The Gators will be back in Gainesville for their home opener against Jacksonville at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.