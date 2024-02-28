LSU Holds on Late to Sneak Past Georgia

Share Facebook

Despite blowing a 13-point halftime lead and allowing Georgia to attempt a game-winning layup in the final seconds of the game, the LSU Tigers were able to hold on for their 15th win of the season against the visiting Georgia Bulldogs.

Evenly Matched on Paper

Coming into the matchup, both teams sat towards the bottom of the SEC standings, and on paper looked evenly matched. LSU came in 14-13 (6-8) on the season while Georgia held a 15-12 (5-9) record. From the outside looking in, this game was destined for a photo finish.

LSU Controls First Half

Regardless of how close it seemed on paper, LSU started strong, jumping out to a 23-10 lead. The Tigers headed into the half leading 40-27 behind nine first half points by senior guard Jordan Wright. ESPN gave LSU a 92% win probability before the start of the 2nd half.

Georgia Slowly Works Back

In the second half, Georgia began its slow trek back into the game. The team would never have a big run, yet built on small ones to fight back. The Bulldogs’ biggest run was their 9-2 start right out of halftime.

With 5:38 left in the game, a Noah Thomasson three to go up 58-57 gave Georgia its first lead since the 18:01 mark in the first half.

LSU Finds a Way

LSU saw Georgia’s new lead grow to three with only 2:41 left in the game, but senior forward Will Baker‘s two free throws with 15 seconds left gave the Tigers the lead back, 67-66. Georgia had a chance to win it near the buzzer, but a last second Jalen Reed block secured the victory for the Tigers.

Performances

The Tigers shot 46.8% from the field on the night and was an even 50% from three. Wright ended the night with 17 points, followed by Baker with 12.

For the Bulldogs, their 37.3% from the field and ugly 25.9% from beyond the arc was a major factor in the loss. Guards Noah Thomasson and Justin Hill were the only two Dogs to surpass double digits, with 16 and 11 respectively.

Both teams will now look ahead to March for their next games. LSU will head to Vanderbilt to take on the 8-20 Commodores, hoping to build on their new one game win streak, while the Dogs look to bounce back at home against 15-12 Texas A&M.