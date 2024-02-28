Lightning Fall to Flyers in Philadelphia

Share Facebook

The Tampa Bay Lightning took on the Philadelphia Flyers on the road Tuesday night, with the Flyers emerging victorious, 6-2.

Tampa Bay was able to head to the third period knotted at 1-1 but gave up five goals in the third.

Flyers Take the First Period

The Lightning were coming off of a 4-1 win against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday, but that same momentum did not carry into Tuesday.

The Flyers didn’t waste any time, with Bobby Brink scoring about two minutes into the first period. The rest of the period was quiet for both teams, with the Flyers heading into the break leading 1-0.

The game was partially delayed because of power outages in the Wells Fargo Center.

Lightning Respond

The Lightning responded about five minutes into the second period, tying the game 1-1 with a goal from Nick Paul.

He did THAT 😳 pic.twitter.com/CUB9JcUXZI — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 28, 2024

Similar to the first, the rest of the second period was quiet, with neither team getting on the board.

Flyers Run Away in the Third Period

Despite the first and second periods being relatively quiet, things picked up in the third period. Just 54 seconds into the third, Tyson Foerster netted one for the Flyers, taking back the lead, 2-1. Two minutes later, Travis Sanheim got in on the action, scoring and bringing the Flyers lead to 3-1. The Flyers extended their lead even more, with a goal from Sean Walker four minutes later. The Flyers now led the Lightning 4-1 with 13 minutes to play.

Lightning captain Steven Stamkos got the Lightning back on the board with right around five minutes to go, as he scored with a man-advantage due to Tampa Bay’s empty net.

Kuch ➡️ Pointer ➡️ Stammer ➡️ Goal pic.twitter.com/qSsYOHBW8k — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 28, 2024

However, Noah Cates and Cam York scored a pair of empty net goals to put the finishing touches on an exciting night for the Flyers.

Up Next

The Lightning are now 32-24-5 on the season and will turn their attention to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. After the loss on Tuesday, Tampa Bay sits in the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

As for the Flyers, they’ll have a few days off before returning to action Friday against the Washington Capitals.