Florida To Honor Seniors Correa, Dut, Broughton On Sunday Vs. Auburn

Share Facebook

Twitter

Senior Day for the Florida Gators women’s basketball team is Sunday at the O’Connell Center against the Auburn Tigers.

Florida, at 14-12, 5-9 SEC before its 7 p.m. game Thursday at Alabama, will honor starting forward Faith Dut and guards Leilani Correa and Zippy Broughton.

Our Seniors💙 Leilani, Faith, and Zippy will be honored this Sunday on senior day against Auburn!#GoGators pic.twitter.com/63KVUPcJVd — Gators Women’s Basketball (@GatorsWBK) February 28, 2024

Leilani Correa’s Dominance

Despite Correa not being a consistent starter, only starting nine out of 26 games, when she’s on the floor the team is guaranteed to get buckets by being the second- leading scorer on the team with 17.6 points per game. It’s the fourth highest average in the SEC while teammate guard Aliyah Matharu slightly ahead at 18.2 PPG.

Correa crossed 2,000 career points, a testament to her consistency in scoring. Correa leads the team with 29.5 minutes per game.

HER 👑 After another night in double-digit scoring, Leilani Correa now has 2k career points. Congratulations, @leilani_anais! #GoGators pic.twitter.com/lgR1LExqy6 — Gators Women’s Basketball (@GatorsWBK) February 16, 2024

Faith Dut’s Defense

Dut has been the most effective rim protector for the Gators. Leading the team in blocks per game with 1.0 and being 11th in the SEC in total blocks with 25. Dut is having a career year across the board, as she’s having her best scoring season with 5.8 PPG, her best rebounding season with 4.6 TRB per game and she’s been a starter in every single game. She’s been at Florida for all five of her collegiate basketball seasons.

Sneaky Zippy Broughton

Despite her size, Broughton (5-foot-7) may have one of the biggest hearts on the roster. Per her post game interview on ESPN after playing Missouri, she saw it as “A Do or Die Season.” This is the type of mentality every team needs, someone to keep the competitive edge high.

Broughton finds ways to score in crafty/sneak ways.