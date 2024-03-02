Florida Men’s Basketball Falls At South Carolina After Losing 10-Point Lead

Share Facebook

Twitter

The No. 24 Florida Gators men’s basketball team fell at the No. 18 South Carolina Gamecocks, 82-76, on Saturday afternoon.

It was a close matchup, with South Carolina trailing for the majority of the game. But, the Gamecocks managed to snatch back the lead in the last five minutes of play.

After a 3-pointer from Florida’s Walter Clayton Jr., the Gators (20-9, 10-6 SEC) were able to tie it at 74, but from there South Carolina (24-5, 12-4) continued on its groove and Florida was unable to recover.

Florida Goes On 14-0 Scoring Run

South Carolina used the home-court advantage to take the lead early in the first half. The Gamecocks held that lead until Florida went on a 14-0 scoring run to secure the lead that it held for the remainder of the half. Florida’s Thomas Haugh led the Gators in scoring with nine points and South Carolina’s Jacobi Wright put up 12 in the first half. Florida was able to establish 18 points in the paint, compared to South Carolina’s eight. At the break, the Gators led by six, 37-31.

South Carolina Seals The Deal

Florida held the lead initially after the break and was up by 10 points (56-46) at the 12:29 mark until South Carolina applied defensive pressure to force turnovers. South Carolina switched to a 1-3-1 zone defense in the second half, slowing Florida’s efforts.

Meechie Johnson had a SEC career-high by putting up 25 points, 21 of which were made in the second half to help the Gamecocks toward the lead. Johnson put up a layup giving South Carolina the 65-63 lead.

With one minute remaining, the Gators were able to tie it at 74 after the 3-pointer from Clayton Jr.

Johnson responded with a 3-pointer of his own to move the Gamecocks to the lead that they needed to finish out the matchup.

What it Means