Auburn, Missouri Set for Tuesday Night SEC Hoops

Auburn and Missouri are set for a night of SEC hoops Tuesday, as the season is nearing its end. Auburn is gearing up for March Madness, while Missouri will reflect on what has been an abysmal season.

Auburn’s Success

Heading into this season, Auburn was destined for a sensational run and, thus far, that has proven true.

Prior to tipoff, the Tigers are shining bright in the standings with a 22-7 record and rank No. 13 in the country. Auburn has a stacked roster and has been propelled by forward Johni Broome, who has been a major offensive weapon. Despite having an eye-sore record on the road, Auburn is remarkable at home with 14 wins and one loss. Due to team’s overall prowess, its winning abilities and winning percentage is among the highest in the SEC at .759.

In addition, the Tigers are 11-5 in conference play.

Injuries

Auburn has been burned by injuries this season, but has been able to sustain its winning capabilities. The team has suffered injuries resulting in players being sidelined for a duration of a few games. However, the Tigers received grim news regarding guard Lior Berman, who concludes his college basketball career with a season ending ALC injury. It’s a tough pill to swallow for the Tigers, as Berman made a monumental contribution en route to March Madness.

On the flip side, the Tigers dodged a bullet with Jaylin Williams’ knee injury coming back clean.

What’s Gone Wrong?

On the other hand, the Missouri Tigers have struggled immensely as a team and could very well finish the season not reaching double digits in wins. There are numerous factors on why the Tigers have crumbled this season, and it circles back to the team’s injury report.

To add insult to injury, the Tigers defensive strategies and blueprint has become questionable. The Tigers have shifted their defensive ways from man to zone, and the outcome has been mediocre. The team has scrambled to find a game-plan that can work effectively.

Given the team’s results on the court, they speak for themselves. Amongst the struggles, the Tigers will focus on a better campaign next season.

The Tigers are seeking for their first elusive conference win this season and will certainly have their chance tonight. After dropping 16 consecutive conference losses, the Tigers are looking to win number one.

Game Time

Auburn and Missouri will battle it out tonight inside the Mizzou Arena in a SEC matchup. Auburn will seek to catch fire prior to the tournament, while Missouri will play spoilers and offer a hand of poor momentum as their counterpart prepares for March Madness.