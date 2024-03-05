Ole Miss Hoops Set to Face Georgia

Share Facebook

The Ole Miss Rebels will go head-to-head with the Georgia Bulldogs Tuesday night at 7 in Stegeman Coliseum.

Rebels Recap

Ole Miss is 20-9 this season, coming off an 84-78 win against the Missouri Tigers Saturday.

20th Win of season. Proud of our TEAM. Lots of basketball & opportunity left#HottyToddy#March pic.twitter.com/cB5qkP5J2R — Chris Beard (@CoachBeard) March 3, 2024

The Rebels started their season off strong with losses only to Tennessee, LSU and Auburn. Since then, the team has slowly started to struggle with losses against South Carolina, Mississippi State, Kentucky and Alabama.

After seeing a downward slope, the team picked itself up again in the game against Missouri. Within the first half, Ole Miss was able to prove their hunger for a win by holding a 45-26 lead.

Underdogs

Georgia is 15-14 this season and is coming off a 70-56 loss against Texas A&M.

Georgia has had a pretty rough season this year and has only gotten one win since Jan. 24. The Bulldogs however, held their own in the game against Texas A&M Saturday as they were only down by two points at the end of the first half.

Pressure To Win

The Rebels are looking for a win as the end of the season inches closer.

If the team wants a spot in the NCAA Tournament, they will need to beat Georgia and Texas A&M to feel secure.

Matthew Murrell will be a key asset in the game Tuesday for the Rebels. Murrell averages 17 points per game, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

On Georgia’s side, senior Noah Thomasson will be a critical resource in the matchup against Ole Miss. Thomasson averages 12.8 points per game, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Coming to a Close

As basketball season comes to a close, a win for both teams is extremely important.

Georgia has the home-court advantage Tuesday, but Ole Miss seems ready to face them in the Stegeman Coliseum.