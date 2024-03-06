Buchholz Flag Football Team Prevails In Final Seconds

Share Facebook

The Buchholz High School girls flag football team defeated visiting Santa Fe, 14-13, on Tuesday.

Bobcats Climb With The Lead

The Raiders (3-2) and Bobcats (2-1) had a poor start and were competing head-to-head without scoring. With 2:35 remaining and the Raiders on third down, Buchholz senior Kamryn Harper made an interception to help put her team in the lead at 7-0.

The Raiders became more tense when the Bobcats started to maneuver around them.

Before entering the second half, the Raiders tied the game at 7-7.

Run Down!

The Raiders advanced the ball down the field to begin the second half. However, on fourth-and-goal, Harper again intercepted the ball and ran up the field for a touchdown to give the Bobcats a 14–7 lead.

The ball is received by the Raiders once more, but Reniyah Brown intercepted it for BHS. The Raiders defense, however, prevented the score.

The Raiders then scored, but failed to receive the additional point to leave the score at 14–13.

Nail-Biting Finish

The Raiders took the ball with minutes remaining in the game, but they were unable to overcome the Bobcat defense.

The Bobcats took a knee with seconds remaining to settle the final margin.

Upcoming Games

Buchholz will play at the Gainesville Hurricanes (0-2) on Thursday at 6 p.m. Santa Fe takes on the visiting Columbia Tigers (2-1) on Thursday at 6 p.m.