Florida Baseball Opens Series Vs. St. Mary’s Today

The No. 4 Florida Gators baseball team opens their last non-conference series of the season at home today against St. Mary’s College of California Gaels.

Florida (8-4) looks to bounce back after a 9-6 home loss to UCF on Wednesday. St Mary’s (8-4) lost to San Jose State 10-8 on Tuesday.

Batting and Early Success

The Gaels are batting at .313 assisted by 27 home runs and 17 stolen bases. Their offensive success has gotten them off to a good start by claiming series wins against Oakland, Utah Valley and Seattle.

Gaels coach Eric Valenzuela joined SportsScene with Steve Russell to discuss the series.

Florida is batting .297 with 26 home runs on the season. Jac Caglianone leads the way in all hitting categories, sitting at second in the SEC in batting average (.480) and in hits (24). Tyler Shelnut (.333) and Colby Shelton (.318) are also off to hot starts with four and six home runs, respectively.

Defense First

St. Mary’s is fielding .990 this season (only four errors) and ranks as one of the best defensive teams in the country right there with Florida. Valenzuela said he’s pleased the Gaels’ losses aren’t due to beating themselves.

On the mound, UF lefty Cade Fisher (1-1, 7.71 ERA) opens against St. Mary’s Derek Eaquinto (2-0, 0.57). Liam Peterson (1-1, 3.75 ERA) will start Saturday for UF and Caglianone (1-0, 3.00) is scheduled for Sunday.

New Scene

This marks the first time the programs face off and Florida’s second series against a Western Conference opponent. Florida has won 21 of its 25 last non-conference regular season games. In a rare East vs. West series, St. Mary’s is ready for the challenge playing a ranked team provides and Valenzuela has his team ready to win.

The first pitch today is at 6:30 p.m. Saturday’s game is at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday is at 1 p.m. All three are on SEC Network+ and ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.