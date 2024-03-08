No. 11 Florida Lacrosse Looks to Wrap Up Successful Road Trip

The No. 11 Florida Gators lacrosse team is set to play the San Diego State Aztecs in San Diego today. Florida is looking for its third win of its road trip out west.

Success On The Road

The Gators (4-2) have had a successful road trip, winning their first game 22-6 win over Arizona State last Sunday. Danielle Pavinelli had four goals and Gianna Monaco scored three goals. Emily Heller, Josie Hahn and Paisley Eagan each contributed two goals with nine other Gators each scoring one goal. Georgia Hoey, who was the Florida goalkeeper for the majority of the game, allowed only five goals and Elyse Finnelle, who went in for the fourth quarter, allowed only one.

Florida had another dominating win against UC Davis 21-7 on Wednesday. Heller led the Gators with four goals. Six other Gators contributed two goals each and five Gators scored one goal each. Hoey and Finnelle split the time in goal, allowing seven goals combined.

The Gators are on a four-game win streak. Their dominant offense has scored 20 or more goals in their last three matchups. During this road trip, Florida’s defense has kept its opponents to only 13 goals total.

Looking For A Third Win

Florida will take on San Diego State (1-5) in its final game of the trip. The Gators have only met the Aztecs in one other game in program history. The Gators won 17-7 back in 2015 at home. San Diego State is on a four-game losing streak with its only win coming against Xavier.

Florida is averaging 16 goals per game and looks to wrap up its road trip with a 3-0 record.

First draw today is at 6 p.m. ET and the game will be streamed on San Diego State’s YouTube channel.

UF will return home to face the Princeton Tigers (3-2) on Wednesday. First draw is at 1 p.m. at Donald R. Dizney Stadium.