Florida Lacrosse Scores 20 in Seventh Consecutive Win

After starting the season 0-2, the No. 13 UF lacrosse team has been nothing short of dominant since in winning seven consecutive matches.

The 20-7 win Saturday over the Mercer Bears (3-4) at Dizney Stadium reinforced that dominance, as the Gators (7-2) didn’t lose their lead once.

In the first half, Florida outscored the Bears 16-3 before scoring four more through the third and fourth quarters. The Bears also scored four in the last two quarters, but were already too far behind.

Eleven different Gators found the back of the cage.

Danielle Pavinelli recorded yet another hat trick with four goals and two assists. Josie Hahn recorded her first hat trick of the season with three goals.

A total of four other Gators scored two goals each and five players each put up one.

The goalkeeping duo of Georgia Hoey and Elyse Finnelle has proven to be solid, as well. For five out of the last six games, the pair has held opponents to 10 goals or less.

The Gators are 5-0 all-time against the Bears.

Up Next

Florida stays at home to host Furman at noon Tuesday (streamed on ESPN+).

