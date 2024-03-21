Gainesville High Softball Takes Down P.K. Yonge Via Mercy Rule

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Gainesville High School Hurricanes softball team defeated the host P.K. Yonge Blue Wave 18-3 on Wednesday.

High-Scoring Start

The Hurricanes (11-0) came out swinging against P.K. Yonge junior pitcher Mickinzi Anderson in the first inning, putting the ball in play with repeated base hits and testing the Blue Wave fielders.

Numerous Blue Wave (3-4) errors allowed the Hurricanes to run the bases, leading to a 6-0 command before an out was recorded. The inning finally ended with a double play when a runner was out at first and another tagged out coming home.

The Blue Wave also benefited by poor GHS play in the home first. They walked their way into three runs by Brianna Garrison, Allison Sanetz and Emma Mansfield with no base hits to bring the score to 6-3.

A pitching change to Gainesville’s Leanna Bourdage led to two strikeouts to end the inning.

Wrapping Up Early

The Hurricanes seemed to have learned their lesson from the runs allowed in the first. They did not allow the Blue Wave a single run or even a base hit the remainder of the game.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes were able to advance their lead to 8-3 in the second inning.

Just as they seemed to be finding the fielding groove, the Blue Wave struggled to close out the top of the fourth inning due to plays made just a split-second too late.

The Hurricanes gave no mercy with the bats by hitting ball after ball deep into the outfield. Among these came a notable hit from Gainesville’s Braylin Cook when her blast hit the fence to drive in two runs and an 18-3 ‘Canes lead.

The Blue Wave failed to score in the fourth to end the game early via the mercy rule.

Emma Barton, Elise Knopf and Bourdage scored three runs each for Gainesville, while Cook drove in five runs on three hits and McKenna O’Sullivan plated three on three hits.

Up Next

GHS hosts Santa Fe (8-2) at 7 p.m. Friday, while P.K. Yonge hosts Saint Francis (4-3-1) at 6 p.m. Friday.