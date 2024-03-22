NCAA Tournament: Gators Battle With Buffs, Eliminated 102-100

Share Facebook

A single shot wiped away a comeback effort and career performance for Walter Clayton Jr. and the Florida Gators in March Madness.

A KJ Simpson jumper with less than two seconds remaining Friday kept the 10 seed Colorado Buffaloes dancing and sent seven seed Florida home in the NCAA Tournament Round of 64, 102-100.

Not Virginia

Offense was at a premium in Indianapolis.

Before the first media timeout, Florida was up 17-12.

Indianapolis quarterback Anthony Richardson was even in attendance and charged with getting Florida faithful into the game.

With questions surrounding Riley Kugel and what his role would be in the tournament, Kugel and Denzel Aberdeen came off the bench and made immediate plays.

With 13 minutes to go in the first half, Aberdeen fought over a screen at the top of the arc and forced a turnover from the Buffs. Aberdeen picked the ball up and pushed it to Kugel for a breakaway dunk to go up by 10.

But Colorado (26-10) center Eddie Lampkin helped lead the first big comeback of the evening. A spin move and lay-in were just two of his 21 points. Simpson hit a step-back jumper from the free-throw line to tie it at 45 going into the break.

The Madness of March

With less than eight minutes to go in the game, Lampkin backed down freshman Alex Condon who was making his first career start in the absence of Micah Handlogten. Lampkin laid the ball in and after the ball had gotten inbounded, he got the foul call, as well. Florida coach Todd Golden was visibly upset with the delay and after some discussion with the official was given a technical.

“I have gotten three techs in my coaching career,” he said. “He has given me two of them.”

The free throws effectively made it a five-point play and extended the Colorado lead to 13.

Condon then fouled out after attempting to block a transition alley-oop. He finished with six points, six assists and seven rebounds.

Down by 10, Florida put on the full-court press and began to slowly close the gap. Clayton proceeded to bring Florida back to life. An and-one and a 3-point shot brought the deficit to three.

The full-court press steal from Kugel led to Clayton getting fouled. He would make the first, but miss the second. Colorado led 99-97.

Colorado split the free throws to bring its lead to 100-97.

Clayton kept the madness going.

He walked down the court with 14 seconds to go and pulled up from 28 feet to tie it at 100. He finished with a career-high 33 points.

WALTER CLAYTON JR GIVES FANS SOME MUCH NEEDED ONIONS @UFBarstool pic.twitter.com/6QF3f1M7WF — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 22, 2024

The Buffs then called a timeout with six seconds to go.

Out of the timeout, Colorado’s Simpson got the ball, drove to the baseline, stepped back and put the shot up. For what felt like minutes, the ball bounced around the rim. Gainbridge Fieldhouse went silent and the ball fell through the hoop. With 1.7 on the clock, Colorado would take the win.

An Experience to Remember

“One possession away from getting that thing to overtime,” Golden said.

Finishing the season with a 24-12 record, a runner-up finish in the SEC Tournament and a March Madness appearance, the players kept a positive attitude.

“You can only smile at the end of it,” senior Tyrese Samuel said.

Colorado will take on Marquette with a spot in the Sweet Sixteen on the line Sunday.