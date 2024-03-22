Oak Hall Girls Lacrosse Continues Winning Streak

Share Facebook

By Amanda Roman and Cati Stoher

The Oak Hall Eagles girls lacrosse team secured a sweeping win, 17-5, over the Gainesville Hurricanes on Thursday.

The Eagles (8-2) continued the momentum after their win versus the Santa Fe Raiders (4-6), 19-0 on Tuesday, and now have a seven-game winning streak.

Quickly Dominating

Oak Hall came out firing off shots against Gainesville (6-4) to catch an early lead of 7-1.

First Quarter Update The Oak Hall Eagles are leading 7-1

#8 Sarah Miller and #0 Harper Johnson both completed successful plays and scored the last two goals #OakHallHighSchool #GainesvilleHighSchool#Girlslacrosse #ESPNGainesville pic.twitter.com/wbB4dPA3Xs — Marthina (@marthinam22) March 21, 2024

The Eagles were dominating the ball and kept it out of the Hurricanes’ possession for the majority of the quarter. Preseason Player of the Year Sarah Miller and D1 Presbyterian College commit Harper Johnson had seamless plays on offense that glided them through the Hurricanes’ defense.

“They have been our core going on six years now,” said coach Darren Johnson to describe the impact of Miller, Johnson and Leila Sims on his team.

Johnson made multiple runs down the field, creating plays for the Eagles’ offense. Miller beat out defenders to complete a shot at goal and score at 8:01. With these two acting as forces on offense, the Eagles stayed ahead of the Hurricanes at 8-2.

Second Quarter Update: The Eagles continue to lead 8-2 #8 Sarah Miller continues to push through and score for her team #OakHallHighSchool #GainesvilleHighSchool#Girlslacrosse #ESPNGainesville pic.twitter.com/QzmnMpfpD6 — Marthina (@marthinam22) March 21, 2024

Rapid Shots

The Eagles scored six goals in a row halfway through the third quarter. Sophia Moreschi was a key offensive player throughout the game and created many plays with her strong ball possession skills. Once again, Johnson and Miller racked up points for the Eagles with each player scoring two goals in the third quarter.

Third Quarter Update Oak Hall Eagles lead 15-3

The Eagles keep putting in the work onto both their defense and offense #OakHallHighSchool #GainesvilleHighSchool#Girlslacrosse #ESPNGainesville pic.twitter.com/jPSr78aVQv — Marthina (@marthinam22) March 21, 2024

Oak Hall continued to work together, making consistent passes that created scoring opportunities.

Meanwhile, goalie Savannah Loges made amazing saves and kept the Hurricanes far behind.

Colbie Johnson scored the last goal of the game with 90 seconds left to wrap up the Eagles’ win.

Coming Up

The Eagles will host the Episcopal School of Jacksonville Eagles (4-5) on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Jacksonville Eagles will play Pensacola Catholic (13-0) at their home field Friday at 6 p.m. GHS will play at Eastside (0-7) at 5 p.m. Monday.