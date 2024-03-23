Gators Gymnastics Ready To Take On SEC Championship Meet

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators gymnastics team is competing in New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center on Saturday to secure its third consecutive SEC Championship.

The No. 4 Gators won their sixth consecutive regular-season SEC title earlier this season. They look to add more to the trophy case alongside their 12 SEC Championship titles.

Florida is coming off of a 2023 SEC Championship sweep when it scored a 198.425 to beat the previous high score set by the 1997 Georgia team that scored a 198.375.

One Percent Better

Florida is coming in hot after winning 13 of their past meets.

Junior All-American Leanne Wong has dominated for the Gators by winning five all-around titles in 2024. At the Gators Senior Night meet, Wong posted a 9.975 on the bars to win her 20th uneven bars of her career.

Gators coach Jenny Rowland said her team is working on getting better each day.

Tough Competition

The Gators enter into the meet ranked second in the SEC behind LSU.

Competition is intense in the SEC this season, with the final session today includes four teams ranked the top 10 in the nation: No. 3 LSU, No. 4 Florida, No. 6 Kentucky and No. 7 Alabama.

Florida is set to begin the competition on the balance beam.

The Gators have met all of these teams in the regular season where they went 3-1, losing only to Alabama.

Top-seeded LSU came into the O’Connell Center earlier this season and left with one more loss than it came in with. The meet was electric involving, as Wong scored a 10 on bars to lift the Gators over the Tigers after heading into the final rotation trailing by 0.15. The evening concluded with season best from several Gators.

Florida hopes to see similar production today.

Junior Sloane Blakely said it’s important to focus on the details in such an intense competition.

The Gators compete in the evening session at 8 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.