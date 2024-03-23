Gators Men’s Tennis Sweeps Ole Miss

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida Gators swept the Ole Miss Rebels 4-0 Friday to remain undefeated at home.

Strong Start During Doubles

The Gators (9-8, 3-4 SEC) won the doubles point after going 2-1 to start the match. Jeremy Jin-Henry Jefferson got the 6-2 win on Court 3.

MATCH UPDATE: Tied on court one, 4-4

Ole miss leads court two, 4-3

Florida wins court three, 6-2#GoGators pic.twitter.com/iX4h2vcrzt — Gators Men's Tennis (@GatorsMTN) March 22, 2024

At one point the Rebels (9-8, 3-3) were down 3-2 on Court 2. Carson Baker-John Hallquist Lithen would not lose another game. The freshman-senior duo would go on to beat the freshman-sophomore team of Kevin Edengren-Tanapatt Nirundorn 6-3.

It was now split 1-1 with all eyes on Court 1. A battle between Florida’s Aidan Kim-Nate Bonetto and Ole Miss’ Nikola Slavic-Lukas Engelhardt would determine who would start with a 1-0 lead. The respective freshman-junior and senior duos fought hard which led to a tiebreaker. Kim-Bonetto came out on top winning 7-6 (4).

FLORIDA TAKES THE DOUBLES POINT! Kim/Bonetto (UF) def. Slavic/Engelhardt (UM), 7-6 (4)

Baker/Lithen (UM) def. Edengren/Nirundorn (UF) 6-3

Jin/Jefferson (UF) def. Stromberg/Schlagenhauf (UM) 6-2 Gators lead 1-0 heading into Singles play. #GoGators pic.twitter.com/HNgHAmIwxG — Gators Men's Tennis (@GatorsMTN) March 22, 2024

Finishing the Job

Florida continued its strong performance from doubles when the team swept Ole Miss in singles. Bonetto led the charge on Court 3 with a 6-4, 6-1 win.

Nate DOMINATES 🔒 Ct. 3: Bonetto (UF) def. Stromberg (UM) 6-4, 6-1 Florida leads the dual 2-0, as court two heads to a first set tiebreaker. pic.twitter.com/Lp9cNf0SCO — Gators Men's Tennis (@GatorsMTN) March 22, 2024

Kim took care of business on Court 2 as he would give the Gators a 3-0 lead. He beat Hallquist Lithen 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Jin completed the sweep for Florida when he beat Slavic on Court 1 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-1. He has not lost in five matches and improved to 9-3 with five unfinished matches.

Up Next

The Gators return to the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex on campus at noon Sunday against the No. 19 Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-5, 4-2).