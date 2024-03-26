Santa Fe Softball Comes Up Short Against Indian River State College In Game 1

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Santa Fe College Saints were defeated by the visiting Indian River State College Pioneers 6-3 in the first game of their doubleheader Sunday.

Back-and-Forth

Santa Fe managed to break through first, scoring in the second inning.

Madi Conway and Alexis Daphney reached base through an infield error and a walk, respectively. Both runners advanced after a fielder’s choice grounder hit by Anna Burnside. Aliana Mercado then brought both runners home with a blistering double to right field to make it 2-0.

After an uneventful third, the Pioneers responded in the fourth with a solo home run by Presley Smith.

Homerun by Presley Smith from the Pioneers makes the score 2-1 in the fourth @IRSCTheRiver pic.twitter.com/OnCJ6dslkT — Kennedy Lerner (@Kennedy_Lerner) March 24, 2024

Pioneers Surge

Indian River State’s Ciara Gendron led off the fifth with a triple to right field, immediately followed by a HPB to batter Maddox Thomas. A wild pitch then allowed Gendron to score.

After a flurry of singles, Cassidy Patterson brought another runner home with a single to make it 3-2, Pioneers.

Comeback Falls Short

Saints hitter Ariana Wright came out swinging in the sixth, hitting a solo home run to tie the game at 3-all and spark hope of a possible comeback.

Homerun for Ariana Wright ties the game 3-3!! @santafesaints pic.twitter.com/Xh0ghR1FSX — Kennedy Lerner (@Kennedy_Lerner) March 24, 2024

Both pitchers manage to close out the game without incident, sending it to extra innings.

The Pioneers acted quickly, with singles from Adrianna Portanova, Smith and Gendron to load the bases. Thomas then finished the job with a triple to make it 6-3, Pioneers.

The Saints were unable to respond in the bottom of the inning.

Looking Ahead

The Saints (24-11, 15-5 conference) took out the Pioneers (29-4, 17-3) in the second game of the doubleheader via mercy rule, 10-2.

Santa Fe will play another doubleheader at home against St. Petersburg College (13-23, 6-14) on Tuesday starting at 2 p.m.

See more photos from the game here.