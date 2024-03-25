The Florida Gators women's tennis team does a chant before the match against the San Diego Toreros at the Alfred A Ring Tennis Complex on Jan. 28, 2024. [Ashleigh Lucas/WRUF]

Gators women’s tennis takes down Arkansas

laceyrogers March 25, 2024 Gators Tennis, SEC, Tennis 7 Views

The No. 12 Florida women’s tennis team defeated Arkansas, 6-1, in Fayetteville on Friday evening.

The Gators are now 5-2 in SEC play and are on a four-match winning streak.

This was their first away match since March 3 when they lost to No. 21 Texas A&M in College Station.

Doubles

Carly Briggs-Quavia Lopez were the first duo to finish their match by taking down Lenka Stara-Grace O’Donnell 6-1.

Gators Alicia Dudeney-Malwina Rowinska followed close behind to score the doubles point for Florida, defeatingMorgan Cross-Anet Koskel 7-5.

Singles

Rowinska was the first to complete her singles match, leaving the court with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over O’Donnell.

Briggs defeated Cross 6-3, 6-0 on court three.

Next, Gators Rachel Gailis finished in two against Carolina Gomez 6-4, 6-1.

Lopez took down Kacie Harvey after a nail-biting second set, 6-1, 7-5.

Razorbacks Kelly Keller put up their only point after coming out on top of Sara Dahlstrom in a three-set match. (6-2, 3-6, 10-7)

Dudeney put up the Gators’ sixth point for the final blow. She faced Stara in a three-set match. (4-6, 6-3, 10-6)

Next, the Gators face the University of Missouri on Sunday at 11 a.m.

About laceyrogers

Check Also

Orange & Blue Sports Network

Catch the student-led broadcasts from the College of Journalism and Communications right here.

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Photo Gallery: Santa Fe College Loses First Game of Doubleheader Against Indian River

The No. 20 Santa Fe College Saints lost against the No. 5 Indian River Pioneers, …

© 2024 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties