Gators women’s tennis takes down Arkansas

The No. 12 Florida women’s tennis team defeated Arkansas, 6-1, in Fayetteville on Friday evening.
The Gators are now 5-2 in SEC play and are on a four-match winning streak.
This was their first away match since March 3 when they lost to No. 21 Texas A&M in College Station.
Doubles
Carly Briggs-Quavia Lopez were the first duo to finish their match by taking down Lenka Stara-Grace O’Donnell 6-1.
Gators Alicia Dudeney-Malwina Rowinska followed close behind to score the doubles point for Florida, defeatingMorgan Cross-Anet Koskel 7-5.
Singles
Rowinska was the first to complete her singles match, leaving the court with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over O’Donnell.
Briggs defeated Cross 6-3, 6-0 on court three.
Next, Gators Rachel Gailis finished in two against Carolina Gomez 6-4, 6-1.
Lopez took down Kacie Harvey after a nail-biting second set, 6-1, 7-5.
Razorbacks Kelly Keller put up their only point after coming out on top of Sara Dahlstrom in a three-set match. (6-2, 3-6, 10-7)
Dudeney put up the Gators’ sixth point for the final blow. She faced Stara in a three-set match. (4-6, 6-3, 10-6)
Next, the Gators face the University of Missouri on Sunday at 11 a.m.