Gators women’s tennis takes down Arkansas

Share Facebook

Twitter

The No. 12 Florida women’s tennis team defeated Arkansas, 6-1, in Fayetteville on Friday evening.

The Gators are now 5-2 in SEC play and are on a four-match winning streak.

This was their first away match since March 3 when they lost to No. 21 Texas A&M in College Station.

Doubles

Carly Briggs-Quavia Lopez were the first duo to finish their match by taking down Lenka Stara-Grace O’Donnell 6-1.

Gators Alicia Dudeney-Malwina Rowinska followed close behind to score the doubles point for Florida, defeatingMorgan Cross-Anet Koskel 7-5.

Singles

Rowinska was the first to complete her singles match, leaving the court with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over O’Donnell.

Briggs defeated Cross 6-3, 6-0 on court three.

Next, Gators Rachel Gailis finished in two against Carolina Gomez 6-4, 6-1.

Lopez took down Kacie Harvey after a nail-biting second set, 6-1, 7-5.

Razorbacks Kelly Keller put up their only point after coming out on top of Sara Dahlstrom in a three-set match. (6-2, 3-6, 10-7)

Dudeney put up the Gators’ sixth point for the final blow. She faced Stara in a three-set match. (4-6, 6-3, 10-6)

Next, the Gators face the University of Missouri on Sunday at 11 a.m.