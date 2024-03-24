Rothrock Completes Florida’s Series Sweep Against Kentucky

Share Facebook

The No. 10 Florida Gators softball team defeated the No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats 7-1 on Sunday to sweep the SEC series at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

Keagan Rothrock (14-3) pitched all seven innings for the Gators (29-4, 5-1 SEC) to earn her second win of the series.

Wallace Does it All

The Gators continue to dominate SEC opponents. They averaged over eight runs a game against Kentucky, winning via the run-rule in the first two games of the series. On Saturday, the Gators secured a program-record 23rd run-rule victory on the season.

UF coach Tim Walton talked about why the offense has been so successful as of late:

Skylar Wallace led the way, filling up the stat sheet Sunday. She had two hits, a home run, a walk, three RBIs, three runs and three steals.

Wallace stressed the Gators feed off one another’s success:

Rothrock Continues Rolling

Rothrock continued her spectacular year on the mound, allowing just one run in seven innings. Her minuscule 1.01 ERA ranks 17th best in the country.

With the bases loaded and nobody out in the sixth inning, the Wildcats (20-11, 0-6) were one swing away from making it a one-run game. But Rothrock remained calm and managed to retire the next three batters, only giving up one run through a sacrifice fly.

Rothrock said she is becoming more confident with every start:

Up Next

The Gators have three days off before they travel to Starkville, Mississippi, on Thursday to face another SEC opponent, No. 2o Mississippi State (24-7, 5-4).

After that series, they have a midweek matchup in Deland against Stetson on April 3.