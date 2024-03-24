Florida men's tennis coach Adam Steinberg talks to a player during a match against SMU at the Ring Tennis Complex on campus Jan. 21, 2024. [Lee Ann Anderson/WRUF)]

Gators Men’s Tennis Falls To No. 19 Mississippi State

Adrian Carmona March 24, 2024 Gators Sports, Gators Tennis, SEC, Tennis 10 Views

The Gators men’s tennis team fell to the No. 19 Mississippi State Bulldogs 4-3 Sunday at Ring Tennis Complex.

Doubles

The Gators (9-9, 3-5 SEC) started strong in doubles, as No. 67 Nate Bonetto-Aidan Kim took down No. 37 Petar Jovanovic-Benito Martinez 6-2. However, the Bulldogs fought back, as  Nemanja Malesevic-Michal Novansky defeated Kevin Edengren-Tanapatt Nirundorn 7-5.

Florida then claimed the doubles point when Jeremy Jin-Henry Jefferson beat Carles Hernandez-Dusan Milanovic 7-5.

Singles

Mississippi State (13-5, 5-2) quickly evened the score to begin singles, as Martinez defeated Jefferson in straight sets 6-3, 6-2. The Bulldogs then extended the lead 2-1 after Jovanovic beat Kim in straight sets 6-2, 6-2.

The Bulldogs lead was extended to 3-1 after Nemanja Malesevic took down Jin 7-5, 6-3.

But, the Gators fought back. Nirundorn defeated Milanovic in straight sets 7-5, 7-5 to cut the deficit to one. Then, Edengren evened the match after he took down Roberto Guimaraes 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

But Mississippi State claimed the match after Bonetto lost a close match to Carlos Hernandez. After winning the first set 6-3, Bonetto fell in the second set 6-2. Hernandez then won the tiebreaker 7-2 to secure the third set and the match for the Bulldogs.

Up Next

The Gators will travel to Athens on Sunday for a match against the Georgia Bulldogs. Start time is set for 1 p.m.

Tags

About Adrian Carmona

Check Also

Rothrock Completes Florida’s Series Sweep Against Kentucky

The No. 10 Florida Gators softball team defeated the No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats 7-1 on …

© 2024 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties