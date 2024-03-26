Gainesville Ends Inaugural Season In Defeat Against Forest

Share Facebook

By Victoria Riccobono and Sebastian Sabatino

The Gainesville Hurricanes flag football team lost their final regular-season game against the Ocala Forest Wildcats, 37-6, at home Monday.

Keeping it Close Early

The Hurricanes (0-5) were determined to record a win in their inaugural season.

Gainesville’s Jewel Alexander made plays on both sides of the ball, recording an interception followed by a 40-yard run for a touchdown, taking the lead at the end of the first quarter.

However, Forest’s Camden Collins lifted her team back into the game, rushing for a touchdown to tie the score. Collin’s last-second throw, caught by Janiana Wess, put the Wildcats (6-3) on top, 12-6, at the half.

Second-Half Domination

Despite Gainesville’s efforts, Forest dominated, with two touchdowns in the third quarter by Wess to make the score 24-6.

Forest’s fire carried into the fourth quarter with a pick-six by the Wildcats’ Jasmine Lucas. Lucas scored another touchdown for the final score.

Next Up

While the Hurricanes’ regular season has ended, Forest still has more games scheduled. The Wildcats will face off against the visiting Dunnellon Tigers (0-4) on Tuesday.