Marlins Begin 2024 Season Against Pirates

The Miami Marlins begin their 2024 season on Thursday at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Marlins are coming off their first playoff appearance in a non-shortened season since 2003.

Mañana se juega BÉISBOL 🤩 Let’s check some boxes:

Drums: ✅

Flags: ✅

Postgame concert: ✅

Tickets: ❓

— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) March 27, 2024

What to Expect

The Marlins will look to continue their magical finish to the 2023 regular season in which they unexpectedly made the playoffs over teams like the San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs.

MLB Reporter Anthony Castrovince talked about the surprising 2023 Marlins team.

The Marlins will have an uphill battle if they want to return to the postseason for just the fifth time in the franchise’s history.

Castrovince highlighted one problem with the Marlin’s roster coming into the season.

The Marlins have four starting pitchers on the injured list coming into the season. Sandy Alcantara, Eury Pérez, Braxton Garrett and Edward Cabrera are all expected to miss time. To begin the season, the Marlins will rely on contributions from pitchers Jesús Luzardo, Ryan Weathers and Trevor Rogers.

Castrovince thinks one of the biggest obstacles for the Marlins is their competitive division.

The Atlanta Braves are coming off an MLB-leading 104-win season, while the Philadelphia Phillies have advanced to two straight National League Championship Series. The NL East will likely continue to be one of the toughest divisions in 2024.

The Marlins 2024 roster will be similar to last year’s roster with one major exception. They signed two-time all-star shortstop Tim Anderson. Anderson struggled in 2023, but the 30-year-old infielder could be a huge addition for the Marlins.

— MLB (@MLB) February 22, 2024

First Pitch

The Marlins start the regular season with a four-game home series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates finished fourth in the NL Central in 2023.

Jesús Luzardo will square off against Pirates’ Mitch Keller in the opening day matchup. First pitch for Thursday’s game is at 4:10 p.m.