Newberry Softball Caps Week With Third Run-Rule Win In A Row

By Hannah Getman and Adam Edelin

The Newberry High School softball team beat the Eastside Rams 17-1 on Thursday for their third straight run-rule win and their sixth win in a row.

Coming In Hot

The Panthers (10-2) put the host Rams (0-8) on notice early by scoring 12 runs in the first inning.

After two walks in a row to start the game, senior Hollie Pabst hit a two-run single. Newberry kept the momentum going, getting some infield hits and causing errors to score two more runs before an out was recorded.

After scoring another run, the Panthers loaded the bases for sophomore Brandy Whitfield, who hit a hard ground ball to the shortstop for a 6-0 lead.

Three more walks and one error brought the score to 10-0, where the Rams opted for a pitching change, replacing junior Layla Strickland with sophomore Essence Davis.

Newberry scored two more runs before Eastside could get out of the inning.

Defensive Stand

The Rams battled back in the bottom of the first when they put two runners in scoring position following a flyout to center field.

But, junior Madison Krecker battled on the mound, striking out the next two batters to keep Eastside scoreless in the first.

Keeping The Momentum

To start the second, junior Malana Kennard blasted a triple to left field and scored on a passed ball to keep the Panthers rolling with a 13-0 lead. Junior Sarah Priester dropped another hit to left with a runner on third for an RBI single to add to the lead.

Newberry scored again on a deep sacrifice fly to left field hit by freshman Nevaeh Eison.

The Panthers came out defensively and recorded three outs.

Ending it Early

In what would be the third and final inning, Newberry put up two more runs on Eastside to extend its lead.

A fly ball to center field allowed Newberry to score two more runs in the top of the third.

The Rams managed to put up one run in the bottom of the third, but it would not be enough to prevent the run-rule.

Up Next

The Panthers look to continue their win streak next week when they host the Bronson Eagles (6-5) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Eastside looks for its first win of the season at 7 p.m. Tuesday against visiting Union County (4-7).