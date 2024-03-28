Florida Defensive Back Devin Moore Talks Gators

Share Facebook

Twitter

With the increasing popularity of the transfer portal and hot new recruits, college football is in an era it has never seen before. With this, it can be hard for football fans to gauge the dynamic and skill set of their team in the offseason.

Florida’s junior defensive back, Devin Moore, offered a little insight on the current football team and the work they have been putting in.

Last Season’s “Setbacks”

Looking back on his last season, Moore was setback by multiple injuries. One including a season-ending shoulder injury in which he needed surgery for.

Reflecting on these injuries, Moore stated that his lowest points were in this season. However, he said these injuries were not just setbacks but lessons. Moore made note of his discovery on how important it is to treat your body well to assist with healing and preventing further injury. Additionally, he now has a deeper appreciation for when he is healthy and is fully able to play the sport he loves.

Despite this, with support of his teammates, coaches and staff, he is now “100% healthy and ready to turn loose”.

Offseason Grind

When asked about his offseason, Moore said his approach is to work hard, trust the coaches and grow with his teammates. Getting “leaner, faster and stronger” during this time, he praises the coaches and strength staff for their role in his progress.

With this time off, Moore says he has really tried to hone in on his technique. Possessing the physical skills is only the start, but tweaking the fine details of his game is what will allow him to accelerate.

He gave accolades to new defensive back coach Will Harris and his involvement with the team during practices. He said he’s fully involved, cleats on, doing the drills with the players. His presence has brought a lot of good energy to the defensive backroom specifically.

High Hopes for Next Season

Not only did Moore speak of his progress, but that of the team as well. Moore states this is the “closest” team he has been on. The team dynamic will play a major role in the outcome of next season, however, only time will tell.

Competition on Fire

After the 2023 season, Florida’s team saw the departure of many star players like receiver Ricky Pearsall and running back Trevor Etienne amongst many others.

Nevertheless, the Gators have welcomed a great deal of new talent. In the defensive back position specifically, Florida has gained transfers DJ Douglas, Asa Turner and Trikweze Bridges from Tulane, Washington and Oregon, respectively.

Moore spoke highly of these transfers and notes the importance of learning any knowledge they have to offer.

Gator fans should be eager to see what the new 2024 football team will have to offer. The team will have the opportunity to showcase their talent in the upcoming Orange and Blue Scrimmage on April 13.