Gators Surrender Five Home Runs In Saturday Night Loss To Mississippi State

For the second time in a row this weekend, the Florida Gators found themselves facing a multi-run deficit at the hands of the Mississippi State Bulldogs. But whereas the Gators managed to pull off an impressive (and improbable) comeback in their series-opening matchup, they did not have as much luck in game two.

Mississippi State (19-9, 4-4 SEC) knocked out four long balls en route to an 12-2 victory on Saturday night. The Gators (15-11, 5-3 SEC) could not find a way to put the pieces together at the plate on the evening, only recording one hit in the final six innings. UF’s bullpen did not fare much better, surrendering eight runs in the fourth and fifth innings alone to all but seal MSU’s dominant night.

Sophomore second baseman Cade Kurland and senior catcher Tanner Garrison served as Florida’s sole two bright spots at the plate. Kurland finished with a 2-for-3 performance in the batter’s box, collecting one run scored and one RBI along the way. Garrison chipped in with an RBI single in the second inning to round out an otherwise lackluster offensive performance for the Gators.

On the mound, UF freshman starter Liam Peterson fell victim to another early exit after some turbulence in the fourth inning. Peterson lasted 3 2/3 innings on the bump, finishing with a line of seven hits, two walks, five runs and four strikeouts.

MSU sophomore right fielder Dakota Jordan and senior center fielder Connor Hujsak led the way for their squad on Saturday night. Jordan and Hujsak each knocked out two home runs for the Bulldogs. The latter also drove in six runs for the Bulldogs en route to a 3-for-5 performance at the plate.

Florida Keeps It Close Early On

Florida’s defense immediately clicked on all cylinders to kick off the evening. Peterson struck out three batters through the first three innings, all while keeping Mississippi State off the scoreboard.

Mississippi State’s only hit in that span, courtesy of a single from sophomore designated hitter Bryce Chance, immediately came off the basepaths as well. As soon as Chance took off for second base in the subsequent at-bat, senior catcher Tanner Garrison made a dime of a throw to sophomore second baseman Cade Kurland to catch him stealing.

The Gators’ offense took a bit longer to warm up, but they eventually found their rhythm at the plate as well. Kurland drilled a one-out double down the left field line to record Florida’s first hit of the game in the second inning. He eventually reached third base on a ground out later in the frame.

The Gators now had a man in prime scoring position, but with a very thin margin of error to work with. Yet, even with two outs on the board, Garrison kept his wits about him in the following at-bat. He drilled a single into the left field gap to score Kurland with ease, giving Florida an early 1-0 lead.

Mississippi State Takes Over

After a somewhat-stagnant start offensively, Mississippi State came roaring back at the plate in the top of the fourth. Sophomore shortstop David Mershon led off the frame with a deep fly ball that narrowly landed beyond the right foul pole. Immediately after Mershon’s home run, sophomore right fielder Dakota Jordan followed up with a moon shot of his own over the left field wall. In the blink of an eye, Florida had gone from a one-run lead to a one-run deficit.

But the Bulldogs were still far from finished in the fourth. Later on in the inning, Mississippi State knocked in three consecutive RBI singles to extend the lead to 5-1. O’Sullivan ended up pulling Peterson from the mound before he could escape in the inning. Freshman right-hander Grayson Smith took his place on the bump to finish off the frame.

Even after Peterson’s exit, however, the Bulldogs kept on rolling in the batter’s box. Leading off the fifth inning, Jordan blasted the first pitch he saw over the left field wall and onto Hull Road for his second home run of the night.

After junior first baseman Hunter Hines followed up with a single into right field, senior center fielder Connor Hujsak took to the plate ready to do some damage of his own as well. Hujsak sent a ball just over the “400” mark in center field for Mississippi State’s fourth moon shot of the night.

From Bad To Worse For Florida

Florida nearly managed to keep the Bulldogs off the board in the sixth inning, with freshman right-hander Alex Philpott picking up two quick outs in the frame. However, with the bases already loaded, Hujsak knocked a pop fly into right field. UF right fielder Ty Evans, first baseman Jac Caglianone and Kurland all went after the ball. None of them came down with it.

The miscommunication between the three Florida fielders allowed all three runners to score, with Hujsak safely landing at second on the play. As a result, the Gators now faced their first double-digit deficit of the night.

All gas, no brakes for the Dawgs! 3-run double by Connor Hujsak! 📺» https://t.co/IKaVHH2A14 #HailState🐶 pic.twitter.com/AbXACh8gwU — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) March 31, 2024

Kurland finally got the Gators back on the board in the bottom of the sixth. After a leadoff walk from sophomore shortstop Colby Shelton and a single from Evans, Kurland belted a ball into right field to bring in Florida’s second run of the day.

Beyond Kurland’s knock, however, the Gators could not muster up much else of a response at the plate, going scoreless in the game’s final three frames. Hujsak went on to deliver the kiss of death in the top of the ninth inning. He led off the final frame by sending another ball over the left field wall for his second homer of the night and the team’s fifth overall.

Up Next

The Gators and Bulldogs will return to Condron Ballpark on Sunday afternoon for the weekend series finale. Two-way phenom Jac Caglianone (1-0, 1.46 ERA) will get the start for Florida, with first pitch set for 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+ and ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.