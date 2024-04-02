Newberry Boys Lacrosse Falls At Buchholz

Share Facebook

By Brooke Park and Raegan Churi

The Newberry Panthers boy lacrosse team lost at the Buchholz Bobcats, 13-1, on Monday.

Discouraging Start

Tyler Brown won the opening draw for the Bobcats (6-8), starting their strong offensive performance. Sebastian Castaneda attempted a goal, but Newberry goalie Erik Walker blocked the shot.

During the top half of the first quarter, the Panthers (6-5) and Bobcats had multiple turnovers, but the Bobcats had dominant possession.

Near the five-minute mark, Jace Howard scored the first goal for the Bobcats. This created momentum for Buchholz as 30 seconds later, Ryan Pomeranz scored the second goal for BHS. Quickly after, Howard scored his second goal, ending the first quarter and increasing the lead to 3-0.

Nowhere To Go

The Panthers struggled defensively to stop the Bobcats from scoring three more goals in the first half.

Newberry attempted to score two goals, but Bobcat goalkeeper Chris Lauter blocked each shot. Buchholz defense was also too strong and pushed the Panthers back.

The 6A Bobcats were bigger and faster than the 1A Panthers, a combination that led to their win.

In the second half, Buchholz doubled its score with an impressive seven more goals, with Blake Tomlinson scoring two of them. Tomlinson charged through multiple Newberry players to score the Bobcats 12th goal with 10 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

At the end of the third, Blake Tomlinson charged to the goal to score the 12th goal of the game. @ESPNGainesville #ESPNGainesville #NewberryPanthers #BuchholzBobcats #HighSchoolLacrosse pic.twitter.com/YbVMai1x3K — Brooke Park (@BrookePark66788) April 2, 2024

Attempt to Comeback

Walker had an impressive game with 16 saves, and Newberry improved defensively allowing only one goal in the fourth quarter. The Panthers still struggled offensively as their first goal was scored by Braxton Miller with only one minute remaining.

In the last half of the fourth quarter, both teams scored a goal. Braxton Miller scored Newberry’s only goal of the game. Final: 13-1 Buchholz @ESPNGainesville #ESPNGainesville #NewberryPanther #BuchholzBobcats #HighSchoolLacrosse pic.twitter.com/JOXWXwKEKm — Brooke Park (@BrookePark66788) April 2, 2024

Up Next

Newberry plays its second to last regular-season game at Jacksonville Riverside on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Buchholz also plays Wednesday at home against Ocala Trinity Catholic at 7 p.m. to end its regular season.

The district tournaments begin next week.