SEC Softball Taking Over NCAA

SEC softball has been dominating this season with three teams ranked in the D1 Softball Top 25 poll. LSU and Tennessee are ranked sixth and seven, respectively, and Georgia is No. 9 and Florida is No. 10.

And five more SEC teams are in the next 10 in the poll: No.11 Missouri, No. 14 Arkansas, No. 16 Mississippi State, No. 17 Texas A&M and No. 18 Alabama.

SEC Players Of The Week

Missouri junior outfielder Mya Dodge was named Player of the Week after helping lead the Tigers to a 4-0 non-conference week. She hit for a .583 average with seven hits, five runs scored and 11 RBIs.

Missouri also had a Freshman of the Week in pitcher Marissa McCann, who allowed only one run on three hits over eight innings (0.88 ERA) and struck out eight.

South Carolina graduate student Alana Vawter was named Pitcher of the Week after having a hand in three victories at Ole Miss last week. This was South Carolina’s first SEC road sweep since 2013. Vawter had six strikeouts and only allowed one runner in scoring position in a nine-inning shutout in Game 1 last week. Over the three contests, she held the Rebels to a .184 batting average.

LSU Wins Intense Game

The LSU Tigers secured their No. 7 ranking Tuesday after defeating the University of Louisiana at Monroe on home runs from McKenzie Redoutey and Ali Newland. LSU improved to 30-4 overall and 22-0 in non-conference games.

Relief pitcher Raelin Chaffin (9-2) earned the win after allowing a run on four hits and one walk in five inning.

Florida Working Up The Ranking

Florida secured its third consecutive SEC series last weekend by defeating Mississippi State in two of the three games. The Gators lost Game 1 last Thursday in Starkville, held off MSU 8-5 in Game 2 and trailed 6-2 in Game 3 before scoring five runs for a 7-6 win to take the series.

Overcoming adversity as a team 🔒 🔹Gators secure third-straight SEC series win of the season. pic.twitter.com/yH56qaGI7o — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) April 1, 2024

The Gators (31-5) face the Stetson Hatters (12-23) at 6 p.m. Thursday in DeLand after the game was moved from Wednesday because of expected inclement weather.

UF then hosts LSU at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium for a Saturday-Monday series.