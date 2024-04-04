Monterrey Make 2-1 Comeback Over Inter Miami

Share Facebook

After dominating their opponents, a costly second half red card gives Monterrey a 2-1 victory over Inter Miami.

Monterrey walks away with a win in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal.

No Messi? No Problem

Lionel Messi missed Wednesday’s fixture with an ongoing right hamstring injury. His last appearance was in the Concacaf Champions Cup versus Nashville SC on March 13.

It wouldn’t stop Miami from opening the scoring against Mexican side Monterrey. Toto Avilés found the back of the net off of a corner in the 19th minute. Julian Gressel sent in an out-swinging corner. To Monterrey’s surprise, the Argentinian center back blasted the ball into the top of the net with his foot instead of his head. He ran away in celebration, jumping into Nicolás Freire‘s arms as he put his club in front 1-0 with his first goal in the competition.

But it was bad news for the Herons as Robert Taylor went down holding the back of his left leg in the 35th minute. This gave MLS SuperDraft second-round pick Leonardo Afonso his Champions Cup debut for Inter after he just signed a professional contract with the club on Tuesday.

Jordi Alba gave Monterrey a fantastic chance in the 42nd minute when he fouled the Rayados player at the edge of the box. Safe hands though for Callender as he made his third save of the night, securing the free kick with his chest.

Second Half Woes

Luis Suárez had the biggest chance of the second half for Miami. After picking up a foul at the edge of the 18, he took the free kick himself. El Pistolero hit the ball through the Rayados wall and just missed the near post. Monterrey goalie Esteban Andrada was furious with the players on his wall for leaving a gap for Suárez to find.

After picking up a yellow card in the 61st minute, David Ruíz picked up another four minutes later resulting in a red card. With 10 men, head coach Tata Martino was forced to go to his bench and bring on center back Ryan Sailor for the 37th minute substitute Afonso.

It wasn’t enough as Maximiliano Meza found the equalizer on a set piece in the 69th minute. Sergio Busquets deflected the ball goalward forcing an excellent save by Callender. He parried it right to Meza who snuck it in under the keeper.

Jorge Rodríguez would find the lead for Rayados in the 89th minute after scoring a goalazo at the edge of the box which curled into the top right corner. The Herons could not clear the ball on defense giving Rodríguez the green light. Although he will miss the second leg at home after accumulating too many yellow cards, he gave his club a vital goal to make it 2-1 heading into Monterrey.

Up Next

The second leg of the quarter final will be on Wednesday. Due to the away goal rule, the Herons must score at least two goals to move onto the semifinal.

Inter Miami does play a game in the MLS on Saturday against Colorado. The Rapids are seventh in the western conference with eight points.