Napier Speaks on Scrimmages, Lagway and Spring Game

Florida Gators Head Coach Billy Napier spoke with the media following the football team’s second spring scrimmage on Saturday, April 6.

Spring Ball, Day 9. 🐊 pic.twitter.com/g0V9OIvgwL — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) April 3, 2024

The scrimmages are to prepare for the Orange & Blue Spring Football Game which takes place this upcoming Saturday, April 13.

Spring Football

Napier explained that the offense dominated during Thursday’s practice, but struggled during the scrimmage. He gave credit to the defense for disrupting the quarterbacks.

Spring practice and the Orange & Blue game is an opportunity for new players to get acclimated to Florida’s systems. Napier elaborated on the importance of spring football to both new players and to Gators fans.

During the offseason, Florida brought in 247’s No. 12 ranked overall recruiting class. The class includes 19 freshmen, 16 of which enrolled for the spring semester, and 11 transfers. In his press conference, Napier shared what he looks for in recruits.

5-star recruits DJ Lagway and LJ McCray headline the freshmen class. Lagway was a consensus 5-star quarterback, 2023 Mr. Texas Football and the 2023 MaxPreps National Football Player of the Year. Napier spoke on what he’s seen from Lagway this spring and the improvement that he anticipates.

Improvements

In fact, Napier believes that improvement is a common theme with the program. In his first two seasons with the Gators, the team has a record of 11-14. Napier believes overall execution will be much better in 2024.

To reduce errors, Napier brings in an SEC officiating crew annually. Last week, the referees spoke with the team and officiated the scrimmage to refine situational awareness.

Spring Game

The Orange & Blue Game divides the entire program in two. During Thursday, April 11’s practice, the veteran players draft both players and coaches. Once the team’s are finalized, each group will practice on Friday in preparation for Saturday’s game. Certain players, including the quarterbacks, will compete for both teams in an effort to get certain position groups reps with and against different players.

The annual Orange & Blue Game kicks off from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on April 13 at 1 P.M.