Tampa Bay Rays Take Momentum to Anaheim

The Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Angels meet for the first game of a three-game-set tonight at Angel Stadium. The Rays (5-5) recently took the series from the Colorado Rockies on the road.

Tampa Bay lost the first game but came back to win the next two. It was the first series win for the Rays this season. Meanwhile, the Angels (5-4) are coming off of a series loss against the Red Sox at home.

Players to Watch

RHP Zach Eflin will take the mound for the Rays against LHP Tyler Anderson who will get the start for the Angels.

Eflin is making his third start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.25 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP over 12.0 innings pitched. Eflin takes the mound after throwing 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts against the Rangers. Anderson is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and a 0.86 WHIP over 7.0 innings pitched this year. Anderson is making his second start after tossing seven scoreless in his season debut.

For the Angels, OF Mike Trout opened the season hitting .250 with four solo home runs in nine games. His fellow outfielder, Taylor Ward, is batting .270 with three home runs and eight RBI so far in the Angels’ nine games.

As for the Rays, Yandy Diaz plated a run in three of their last five games while batting .250. Randy Arozarena homered in the final two matchups against the Blue Jays. Second baseman Brandon Lowe came through with a grand slam in game two against the Blue Jays, but has been struggling at the plate, hitting just .185.

What to Expect

The Tampa Bay Rays faced some struggles to start off the 2024 season, but secured their first series win against Colorado and look to go up from here. The Rays have seen several issues in the pitching department, but will look to Eflin to keep the momentum.

The Rays and Angels kick off their three-games series tonight from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.