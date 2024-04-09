Gators Softball Set to Face USF

Share Facebook

Twitter

The No. 9 Gators softball team (34-6) is preparing to host the University of South Florida Bulls (27-15) Wednesday night at 6.

Moving on up 👀 pic.twitter.com/U0KK0SzMNs — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) April 9, 2024

Series Sweep

On Sunday afternoon, the Bulls were able to finish off a series sweep against the Memphis Tigers. The Bulls won the first game 12-1, the second game 10-3 and the third game 9-6.

In the series finale, the team was able to take an early lead, as it did in the first two games against Memphis. The Bulls were able to start the third inning with a single and a walk. At the end of the third inning of the final game, USF had a 3-0 lead against Memphis.

Payton Dixon pitched during this game and helped the team leave the Tigers scoreless until the until the fourth inning. Dixon pitched six scoreless innings.

Dixon now has won 14 games this season.

Battle with the Gators

Back in February, the Gators won 12-3 against USF in the USF-Rawlings Invitational. USF was not able to score until the fourth inning.

Julia Apostolakos pitched the first inning of this game for USF, and was then replaced by Belle Sardja. Dixon then entered the game.

The Gators and the Bulls have played against each other numerous times, and during the most recent games, the Gators have won. Back in February, the Gators traveled to Tampa to face the Bulls, and this time the Gators will have home advantage.

Coming off a Win

Though the Bulls are coming off a win, so are the Gators. The Gators beat No.5/7 LSU Monday 6-5. In the triple header, the Gators won two out of three games. The first game, the Gators won 4-2, and the third game they won 6-5.

During Wednesday’s game, it will be crucial to see who pitches for the Bulls. Will Dixon pitch and get her 15th win? Or, will the Gators claim another victory after beating LSU?