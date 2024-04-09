Oak Hall Baseball Turns Tide Late To Win Against Hurricanes

Share Facebook

The Oak Hall Eagles baseball team defeated the Gainesville Hurricanes Monday, 5-4, at Tiny Talbot Field to even their two-game season series.

One In The First

Oak Hall (8-3) struck first with one run in the bottom of the first inning.

After a single and stolen base from Ethan Szlachetka, third baseman Gavin Jones hit an RBI double off the top of the center field wall to give Oak Hall the lead.

End of the first inning the Oak Hall Eagles are up 1-0. RBI double hit by #2 Gavin Jones. Run made by #7 Ethan Szlachetka. #oakhalleagles #oakhallbaseball #gainesvillesports #gainesvillebaseball pic.twitter.com/riUEie0jrt — claire dean (@clairedean31) April 8, 2024

Gainesville Storms Ahead

After a scoreless second inning, the Hurricanes (6-10) plated four runs to go ahead by three.

A leadoff Yunel Rojas single and Broc Tucker walk were followed by an RBI single by Chris Eckhardt.

Immediately after Eckhardt tied the game at one, Connor Kemph hit a moonshot down the left field line that stayed fair for a three-run home run, giving Gainesville the lead and a newfound sense of energy.

Hurricanes #7 Chris Eckhardt batted in #8 Yunel Rojas. #10 Connor Kemph followed with a three run home run to put Gainesville ahead 4-1. #oakhalleagles #oakhallbaseball #gainesvilleathetics #gainesvillebaseball pic.twitter.com/L2c9gHjoSU — claire dean (@clairedean31) April 8, 2024

Defensive Battle

After Kemph’s home run, Oak Hall was unable to score and the fourth inning went scoreless.

Only two hits were recorded between the bottom of the third and the sixth, with both off the bat of Oak Hall’s Harrison Beach.

Eagles Claw Back

Darion Medley reached base for the Eagles in the bottom of the fifth on an error after Hurricanes’ pitcher Anthony Dang threw his bunt over the head of the first baseman.

Medley then stole second base and moved to third on a Szlachetka groundout before scoring on a wild pitch from Dang.

With Medley’s run, Oak Hall entered the sixth trailing 4-2.

Jack Steen ledoff the sixth inning by reaching base on an infield single. Emory Ezzell followed by reaching on an error and Aaron Akins hit a single to load the bases.

The Eagles were able to score three runs on three consecutive RBI singles by Medley, Szlachetka and Harrison Beach to give them a 5-4 lead.

Oak Hall takes the lead with three runs in sixth inning. RBI singles by #11 Medley #7 Szlachetka #17 H. Beach after loading the bases. The Eagles lead 5-4 heading into the final inning. #oakhalleagles #oakhall #oakhallbaseball #gainesvillebaseball #gainesvillehurricanes pic.twitter.com/G4w7qWGPKV — claire dean (@clairedean31) April 9, 2024

After Troy Freeman’s six-inning outing, Jackson Beach entered the game to pitch in the seventh.

Beach made quick work of the Hurricanes with three consecutive outs, two of which were strikeouts, lifting Oak Hall to the win.

GHS defeated Oak Hall 5-4 in nine innings March 8.

Up Next

Oak Hall heads on the road to visit the Jacksonville Bishop Snyder Cardinals at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Gainesville also heads on the road this week, visiting the Buchholz Bobcats at 7 p.m. Thursday.