Intensity Ignites: Oak Hall Lacrosse Falls To Ponte Vedra

The Oak Hall Eagles boys lacrosse team lost 7-6 to the visiting Ponte Vedra Sharks on Friday.

Oak Hall (12-3) was gutted by this defeat, especially because it holds the top spot in its district. The rivalry between these two teams was evident throughout the match, creating a tense and exciting game.

A Tense Start

Before the game began the energy both in the stand and on the field were full of anticipation.

“Ponte Vedra is historically one of the top four to five programs in the state. They’ve got an amazing feeder system and amazing coaches,” Oak Hall coach Jonathan Montes said.

At the first face-off, the teams started aggressive and quick to the plays.

Andrew Jimenez was the first to score for Oak Hall in the first quarter, and continued to be a crucial factor throughout the game, scoring three out of the six goals.

Other Oak Hall players who scored during the half were Parker Kohlhaas and Pierce Montes.

2nd Quarter Update:

Throughout most of the first quarter the Eagles led, but the Sharks quickly responded and took the lead by the end of the half.

Second-Half Showdown

The game intensified in the third quarter, with both teams showing their determination to win.

Tommy Weber was a key defensive player for the Eagles by making strong plays. Despite these efforts, the Sharks continued to have narrow lead.

Dominic Moreschi and Jimenez scored during this half.

During the fourth quarter, tensions reached a high. Fouls piled up and physicality on the field increased. All players were on edge with the score difference only being a goal.

Despite the valiant effort from the Eagles, the Sharks held onto their lead for the win.

4th Quarter and Final Update:

Eagle Pride

“I am super proud of the way that we fought,” Montes said. “I think that we played with attitude, we played with discipline and we played with intelligence. And that is Oak Hall Lacrosse.”

“Attitude, discipline and intelligence. Simple as that.”

Up Next

Oak Hall will host the Eastside Rams (0-8) on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. to start the 1A-District 3 Tournament. The winner advances to Friday’s 7:30 p.m. semifinals.