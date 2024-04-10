Buchholz Flag Football Team Loses District Tournament Game At Home

Share Facebook

Savannah Milner and Rhiannon Thomas

The Buchholz flag football team saw its season end at home Tuesday in a 2A-District 2 Tournament loss, 14-6, to the Tallahassee Leon Lions.

The quarterfinal was off to a hot start, with the four seed Bobcats’ (5-4) scoring the first touchdown.

Fifth seed Leon (3-8), however, left little time for celebration with a quick return and a touchdown. The Lions were able to get the extra point to take the early lead and ended the first quarter up 7-6.

The second quarter didn’t see much action. The Lions’ Sakari Hall made an impressive interception and gained 40 yards, but wasn’t able to add any points.

This changed in the last seconds of the second quarter when Leon’s Mykayla James scored another touchdown. Leon again scored the extra point to take a 14-6 lead going into halftime.

There were no points scored in the second half as the defenses dominated. Hall made another interception, as did the Bobcats’ Susie Byrne.

The Lions will move on to play top seed Tallahassee Chiles Timberwolves (10-3) at p.m. Wednesday at Ocala Forest High School

