Rays Edge Past Angels To Even Series

José Caballero has shown up for the Rays through the early days of the 2024 Major League Baseball season, and he did so again in Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Caballero extended his on-base streak to 10 games, as he recorded three hits and two RBIs. He also finished with two runs and a stolen base.

While you were sleeping… This concludes our meeting of the midnight society, next game's at 4:07 PM. — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 10, 2024

Caballero delivered both the game-tying and go-ahead runs for the Rays (6-6), both scoring Jose Siri, who had an RBI of his own to get the Rays on the board in the second.

Starter Aaron Civale pitched five innings with two earned runs, four hits, four strikeouts and one walk.

He gave up two runs on Mike Trout‘s sixth home run, but only finished with two earned runs. The Angels’ third run scored on an error by Caballero when the ball bounced through his legs.

Isaac Paredes added to the lead on a solo home run to left field in the top of the seventh before the Rays extended to a 6-3 lead on an RBI single from Ramírez.

Isaac 👏 is 👏 INEVITABLE. pic.twitter.com/tpiw2vGrnh — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 10, 2024

He reached base four times on two walks, a single and the home run.

Pete Fairbanks entered the bottom of the ninth with a two-run lead in a save situation. His his last outing, he blew a save against the Rockies. However, he picked up the final three outs despite allowing a two-out RBI.

Angel starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval was given the loss and finished with six hits, four earned runs, six strikeouts and three walks through five innings.

Up Next

The Rays look to take the series today. The final game in Anaheim is scheduled for 4:07 p.m.