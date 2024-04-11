Vikings Could Trade Into Top Five, PFF’s Max Chadwick Says

Share Facebook

Twitter

The 2024 NFL Draft is just two weeks away, and Pro Football Focus analyst Max Chadwick thinks the Vikings may trade up for JJ McCarthy. He said the draft is top-heavy, and he could see a lot of trades happening in the draft.

𝗥𝗨𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗦: Multiple league sources believe that JJ McCarthy could be the second QB taken off the board in the draft, says @nfldraftscout pic.twitter.com/uETbOhCTTP — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) April 5, 2024

JJ McCarthy is an “Enigma”

With the Vikings having the 11th and 23rd overall picks, Chadwick thinks they could trade into the top five and possibly draft JJ McCarthy. He described McCarthy as an “enigma” because of the situation he was in at Michigan. However, he said he would take McCarthy in the later part of the first round because he has not thrown the ball as much. He highlighted that McCarthy had a high draft grade, but he said a lot of it was based on projections.

Rattler is his Dark Horse Quarterback

Most projections have the first six quarterbacks in the draft to be a lock with (in no order) Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, JJ McCarthy, Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr.

Chadwick said he would look to Spencer Rattler as his next quarterback taken in the draft. He said Rattler showed improvement in his second year as the South Carolina starter. However, he said a good situation is essential for him.

Where he Sees Pearsall

Chadwick said he thinks former Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall could be taken in the second round of the NFL Draft. He said Pearsall is a very good slot receiver and route-runner, and he has had some great catches. He thinks Pearsall will land somewhere in the top 50 picks of the draft.

Prospects he Thinks Highly of

Chadwick listed a few prospects that he is high on in this year’s draft. He said former Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, former Kansas State offensive guard Cooper Beebe and former UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu were all prospects he think should be drafted early in the draft.