Newberry Softball Dominates Hawthorne

Share Facebook

Twitter

HAWTHORNE — Newberry High’s softball team mercy-ruled Hawthorne 12-1 Friday, the Panthers’ 11th straight win and the second against the Hornets this season.

Newberry Starts Strong

Newberry (15-2) started off the game on the right foot, with leadoff batter Malana Kennard hitting a single on the first pitch she saw. After stealing second and third base, she found herself in scoring position.

A base hit from three-hole hitter Hollie Pabst gave Newberry its first run. Two more base hits for the Panthers loaded the bases with one out. Hawthorne (5-8) was able to limit the damage, by getting two straight outs to keep the score 1-0.

After two outs to start the bottom of the first, Hawthorne three-hole hitter Synteria Williams hit a double. She proceeded to steal third base to put herself 60 feet away from tying the game. A pop out, however, ended the inning.

The Bats Explode

Newberry’s offense exploded in the second inning. A leadoff single by Korilynn Crudup set the tone for the inning. After an error and two hits, Newberry scored four more runs to increase its lead to 5-0.

A leadoff walk for Hawthorne was all it could muster in the bottom of the second. The Hornets had three straight outs, two coming by strikeout.

The third inning played out much like the second. Madison “Maddie” Krecker led off the inning with a base hit. After gathering two outs and a walk, it appeared Hawthorne would be able to limit the damage of the inning.

Halie Pabst came in the clutch for the Panthers by hitting a bases clearing double. Four consecutive batters would get on base with base hits. Krecker then recorded another base hit.

After a runner was caught in between bases, Hawthorne made a third out. The score after three innings was 11-0, in favor of Newberry.

Ball Game

With the mercy rule coming into play in the fifth inning, Newberry was able to score a run after back-to-back base hits.

Hawthorne came up to the plate in the bottom of the fifth with a chance to keep the game alive.

A leadoff walk by Ta’Marah Carter gave Hawthorne some life. Hawthorne scored its only run off a Chole Feagle base hit. But it proved to be too little, too late, as Hawthorne made two outs to end the inning and game.

Up Next

Hawthorne will play at P.K. Yonge (6-7) at 7 p.m. Monday, while Newberry travels to Bell (7-8) for a 6 p.m. game.