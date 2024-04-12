Play At The Masters Continues Amid First Round Suspension

Share Facebook

Bryson DeChambeau shot 7-under par 65 Thursday to sit atop the leaderboard at The Masters in Augusta, Georgia.

Fellow American Scottie Scheffler finished one shot off the lead with a six-under par 66 followed by Danish international Nicolai Højgaard in third place, who sits at 5-under through 15 holes.

Round 1 Play Suspended

Højgaard was unable to finish his round Thursday with play being suspended at 7:51 p.m. due to darkness. Heavy rainstorms delayed tee times by over two hours Thursday morning, leaving 27 golfers with holes still left to play in Round 1.

Tiger Woods (-1) was able to get through 13 holes until play was suspended Thursday and he’s currently finishing his first round. Woods, who hasn’t finished a tournament in 2024, will have to play 23 holes Friday. He is scheduled to tee off for his second round at 10:18 a.m. with Max Homa (-4) and Jason Day (E).

Tiger Woods embarks on his 26th Masters Tournament. #themasters pic.twitter.com/00TxKz1hMk — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 11, 2024

Former Gator Villegas Shoots 74

Former Florida Gators All-American golfer Camilo Villegas shot 2-over Thursday to sit tied for 54th place. Villegas is making his seventh Masters appearance overall, and his first since 2015. Further, it’s his first start in a major championship since the 2015 PGA Championship held at Whistling Straits.

Villegas got off to a tough start in Round 1. He bogeyed the first two holes and double-bogeyed the fifth hole to put himself at 4-over. However, he bounced back with birdies on holes six and nine to shoot 38 (+2) on the front nine. He began the back nine with a birdie-par-bogey-birdie start on holes 10-13 until ending with a bogey on the 18th hole to finish 2-over on the day.

Who Will Miss The Cut?

The projected cut for the tournament is at 1-over, leaving 50 players to make the cut as of 8:23 a.m.

Brian Harman (+2), Bubba Watson (+2), Adam Scott (+3), Rickie Fowler (+4) and Hideki Matsuyama (+4) are all on the wrong side of the cut line going into Friday’s second round.

Multiple players are currently on the course finishing their first rounds before the second round tees off.