Knicks Take Down Celtics, Inch Closer to No. 2 Seed in Eastern Conference

The New York Knicks arrived in Boston with the chance to become just the fourth team in the NBA — and first in the Eastern Conference — to defeat the Celtics on their home court this season.

Just one day after the Knicks clinched a playoff spot, the squad could have easily taken its foot off the gas. However, New York had the opportunity to close the gap between themselves and the No. 2-seed Milwaukee Bucks in the conference standings to just one game.

Behind Jalen Brunson’s sensational 39-point performance, the Knicks handled the Celtics 118-109 at the TD Garden Thursday.

“Obviously, we know they’re the top dog in the East,” Brunson said. “Whenever you play against them, it’s always a good measuring stick to see where you’re at.

39 points in 30 minutes 🤯@jalenbrunson1 pic.twitter.com/mrEFGTFEAx — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) April 12, 2024

New York Looking Dominant

The Knicks narrowly led 47-45 midway through the second quarter of a back-and-forth affair. But Tom Thibodeau’s team came out of a timeout and ripped off 17 straight points, paving the way for a 22-3 run over the final six-plus minutes of the first half to take a commanding 69-48 lead into the break.

New York’s lead grew as large as 31 as the second half got underway. Brunson was putting on a show, scoring 21 of his 39 points and shooting 8-of-10 from the field in the third quarter alone. It was also an efficient performance for the shifty point guard, who knocked down 15 of his 23 shot attempts while shooting 6-for-11 form 3-point range.

While Brunson was carrying the load offensively, Knicks forward OG Anunoby was locking down Jayson Tatum on the defensive end. Tatum came into the contest averaging 27 points per game but was held to just 18 on 5-for-13 shooting with Anunoby guarding him for the majority of the matchup.

“We got stops, got out and scored and JB was getting in the paint and doing his thing,” Anunoby said. “We all do it together.”

OG locking down on defense 😤 pic.twitter.com/lhBJZ7z7Z4 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) April 11, 2024

Celtics’ Struggles

It wasn’t just Tatum who couldn’t seem to find a rhythm offensively. Every single player in Boston’s starting lineup finished below their season-average scoring marks on Thursday.

Jaylen Brown scored 15 points and Jrue Holiday had seven points in 29 minutes of play. Payton Pritchard came off the bench to post 16 points and Sam Hauser had 15 in the same role.

Boston was badly beaten on the boards which largely contributed to the loss. The Knicks dominated the rebounding battle (52-36) and finished off 22 second-chance points compared to the Celtics’ 12.

“It stings to have this loss,” Boston center Kristaps Porzingis said. “But maybe we need this before heading into the postseason with a killer mentality.”

‘Nova Knicks

Brunson received positive contributions from his former college teammates in the victory. Donte DiVincenzo played a game-high 41 minutes and posted 17 points while shooting 7-for-15 from the field with three 3-pointers. The Knicks guard was also responsible for picking up Brown on defense who was held to 15 points.

Josh Hart has brought incredible energy and passion to the Knicks roster all season. The guard has stepped into the starting lineup for a New York team that recently lost Julius Randle to a season-ending shoulder injury. Hart finished with 16 points and a game-high 16 rebounds while also facilitating five assists.

The Knicks will be back in action Friday to take on the Brooklyn Nets. Tip-off will be at 7:30 p.m. at Madison Square Garden.