The Masters: Who Will Etch Their Name Into the History Books?

The most prestigious event in golf begins in less then 24-hours, featuring the biggest names from LIV and the PGA Tour.

With all the excitement, it is sometimes difficult to know who to watch. Here are the biggest names and storylines at Augusta National this Masters weekend.

The Heavy Hitters

Every year, Masters coverage is dominated by the big names fans expect to win, and for good reason. The past five winners of the coveted Green Jacket have all been names every fan knows. Rahm, Scheffler, Matsuyama, DJ and, of course, Tiger Woods were not considered surprises when they won at Augusta National.

This year, the top names remain at the top of the odds sheet with one name favored amongst the rest, Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler has been on a tear this season, defending his Arnold Palmer and Players Championship titles in back-to-back weeks. But the biggest story out of Scheffler’s immaculate run has actually been, none other than, his beard. For the first time while on tour, the world No. 1 has been rocking facial hair, and the golf world can’t stop talking about it. Regardless of his grooming habits Scheffler remains the clear favorite to win this weekend at +400.

The beard returns at Augusta 👀 pic.twitter.com/OSOHQMDOHh — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 8, 2024

The next group of projected winners in Augusta comes in the form of a six player clump. Rory Mcllroy, John Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Brooks Kopeka and Jordan Speith are all familiar with the perils of Augusta National.

The Masters marks the first of another four chances to win a fifth major for Mcllroy. The 17-year pro has proven time and time again that he is one of the best players on tour, yet he’s gone a decade without a major win. His last coming at the 2014 PGA Championship. Mcllory also needs this win to become just the sixth golfer to win a career grand-slam, cementing his legacy on tour. Mcllroy does have one advantage over most of the field: his experience.

“This is my 16th start in The Masters, so I feel like I’ve done it quite a few different ways,” Mcllroy said. “I play 25 weeks a year, and there is no point in doing anything different.”

New Names and Faces

With The Masters being the first major of this season, a few new names and faces manage to sneak in to the field at the last minute. No one fits this category better than 2024 Valero Texas Open winner Akshay Bhatia.

Bhatia took the PGA world by storm this past weekend beating out Denny McCarthy on the first playoff hole to secure a spot at Augusta. The five-year pro notched his second career win shooting 20 under and moving to 12th in FedEx Cup standing.

Can Tiger Win Another?

The greatest golfer of all time returns to The Masters for the 26th time. The five-time winner doesn’t need another Green Jacket to prove himself, but Woods expects to contend for his sixth this weekend.

Where to Watch

The Masters will be broadcast on ESPN as well as at Masters.com. The PGA Tour app will also have live updates and score trackers.